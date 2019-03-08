Arnold Schwarzenegger Planning To Sue Oil Companies To Force Climate Policies–and for MURDER

By

Arnold Schwarzenegger killed the Republican Party in California. By pretending to be a Republican he raised taxes, turned government over to the unions and passed AB 32 that cost at least one million jobs and the future of California. Due to his policies dozens of major California firms were forced to leave the State—and thanks to him, we have over 12 million people living in poverty, since they can not afford a U-Haul out of State or the high cost of living. “A spokesman for Arnold Schwarzenegger said the former governor and famous movie actor is still pursuing his options to sue oil companies for “first degree murder.” “We’ve had consistent meetings with a team of legal experts who focus on environmental law and ways to sue for pollution, so we have continued those meetings and we’ve definitely made progress,” Daniel Ketchell, a Schwarzenegger spokesman, told Axios on Wednesday. He killed off coal and oil energy—making the cost of electricity in this State the highest in the nation. AB 32 was to force oil companies and gas companies to shut down. He failed in that—now he wants to try them FOR MURDER. His words. Would you belong to a political Party that has not denounced the Socialist/totalitarian Arnold? That is why so many left the State or why so many went from Republican to Decline to State. He held a “major” conference at a 975 seat theater in Sacramento a few days ago—only 80 people showed up. Arnold, you are a flop at the box office.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Planning To Sue Oil Companies To Force Climate Policies

Jason Hopkins, Daily Caller, 3/8/19

A spokesman for Arnold Schwarzenegger said the former governor and famous movie actor is still pursuing his options to sue oil companies for “first degree murder.”

“We’ve had consistent meetings with a team of legal experts who focus on environmental law and ways to sue for pollution, so we have continued those meetings and we’ve definitely made progress,” Daniel Ketchell, a Schwarzenegger spokesman, told Axios on Wednesday.

The statement comes about a year after the moderate Republican governor of California said he hoped to sue fossil fuel companies for contributing to climate change and “killing people” all over the globe.

“I don’t think there’s any difference: If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies,” Schwarzenegger said in March 2018. The famous bodybuilder, who has publicly called on President Donald Trump to do more to promote clean energy, expressed interest in treating fossil fuels like tobacco, forcing them to include a warning label. “The tobacco industry knew for years and years and years and decades, that smoking would kill people, would harm people and create cancer, and were hiding that fact from the people and denied it,” he said.

Although a lifelong Republican, Schwarzenegger has become an ardent environmental activist and fossil fuel critic since leaving his gubernatorial post. The former bodybuilder founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action, an environmental organization that aims to increase the use of renewable energy sources and reduce the world’s carbon emissions.