The economic illiterates—or corrupt management—just signed a contract, for which they do not have the money to fund. “Plans for the United States’ largest infrastructure project were scaled down four years ago and it was planned for this initial starter segment to be built at a cost of £18.3bn ($22.8bn). The Los Angeles Times revealed in March of this year new cost figures for the bullet train indicated the plan to build the scaled down scheme had risen by £8bn ($10bn) to £28bn ($35bn). This put the cost of the partial line £26.5bn ($33bn) more than the estimate for the entire 800km system and left the project with an £8bn ($10bn) funding shortfall.” With this, they hope to have this first segment finished in ten years. That is ten years after the WHOLE project was to be finished—with an almost $200 billion increase in the cost. Of course, if completed there will be few riders and NO money to operate this scam.

Arup selected in joint venture to design four stations for £28bn California High-Speed Rail

05 APR, 2023 BY THOMAS JOHNSONm New Civil Engineer, 4.6.23

California High-Speed Rail has selected Arup, in a joint venture with architect Foster + Partners, to design four new train stations for the £28bn ($35bn) initial segment of the new rail line.

The joint venture has been appointed to design the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare, and Bakersfield stations, all in Central Valley, to serve high-speed rail passengers on the initial 275km segment.

In a statement, Arup said: “The Central Valley stations will become the grand entrances to America’s first high-speed rail segment – marking a major milestone for sustainable, decarbonized transportation for all Californians.”

The joint venture will collaborate on the planning, architecture and engineering for the four new stations that it is hoped will serve as models of design for stations planned along the entire 800km Los Angeles/Anaheim to San Francisco rail route.

Construction is already underway in Central Valley with the developers behind the mammoth infrastructure project hoping to have the first operable line completed between 2030-2033.

Arup principal John Eddy said: “Once complete, this segment of high-speed rail will provide much-needed linkages between the diverse communities that comprise California’s Central Valley.

“We’re thrilled to utilize our global expertise in high-speed rail design to support the California High-Speed Rail Authority. We look forward to collaborating with Foster + Partners and our subconsultants on this landmark investment in sustainable transportation.”

Arup intends to utilise its local knowledge and its global high-speed rail station experience while adapting a systemwide kit of parts previously created by Foster + Partners to design the four Central Valley stations.

The joint venture will be providing management and design services as part of the first Notice to Proceed (NTP 1) to complete the design development and configuration footprint for each station site with an option to progress to the second Notice to Proceed (NTP 2). This includes final design, construction ready documents, construction and commissioning support. The duration for NTP 1 is estimated to be 30 months.

Plans for the United States’ largest infrastructure project were scaled down four years ago and it was planned for this initial starter segment to be built at a cost of £18.3bn ($22.8bn).

The Los Angeles Times revealed in March of this year new cost figures for the bullet train indicated the plan to build the scaled down scheme had risen by £8bn ($10bn) to £28bn ($35bn).

This put the cost of the partial line £26.5bn ($33bn) more than the estimate for the entire 800km system and left the project with an £8bn ($10bn) funding shortfall.