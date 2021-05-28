By

In 1978 California passed Prop. 13 and we stopped the theft of home by government via high property taxes. Massachusetts then passed Prop. 2 ½–their version of Prop. 13. That was when California was a good role model. Today we lockdown innocent people and release criminals from prison. Government schools no longer educate, they indoctrinate. UTLA, the LAUSD teachers union wants the destruction of Israel—and Jewish teachers continue to pay bribes to organization that hates them. “But how well have these leftist policies served California? The answer is: not very well at all. San Francisco is not the only area of California where shoplifting has reached epidemic levels. “Serious Part-1 crime,” meaning violent crime or property crime, is steadily on the rise in most of the once-golden state. Southern California is being especially hard hit. The latest “Transparency Promise” report from Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shows Criminal Homicide up 148.48% and Grand Theft Auto up 67.16% over last year. While Robbery and Burglary may appear down here, the reality is this is likely a reflection of the lockdown, reopening, and reticence in reporting, due to Prop. 47, crimes “where the value of the property does not exceed $950.” In other words, the theft is still going on, it’s simply not being reported. Just as in Chicago, California’s leftist gun-control laws have led to unarmed citizens being at the mercy of criminals with guns. This is the state where gun crimes like a six-year-old being shot in the back while riding in his mom’s car on his way to kindergarten happen with alarming regularity.” We are exporting policies that create more crime, as we are under siege by criminals protected by DA’s the Attorney General and police who get in trouble for enforcing the law and protecting the public.

As California Goes, So Goes the Nation. But Why Should We Put Up With It?

By Gwendolyn Sims, PJ Media, 5/25/21

We don’t have to look far to find creative ideas and useful technological innovations that started in California and were exported throughout the nation. Everything from cinema to surfing to personal computers and social media started here, but California is also known as an incubator for destructive leftist socio-economic and political policies.

Why should California policies matter to the rest of America? They matter because if Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Newsom, and the rest of the left have their way, California’s destructive policies will soon be the nation’s policies. Is that really what we want?

Soon-to-be-recalled Governor Gavin Newsom has positioned California and its policies as the model for what Biden should do and what America should be.

“Congratulations on your historic victory and for setting America on a path to build back better,” Newsom wrote in a congratulatory letter to the newly-elected Joe Biden. “California is eager to support your bold agenda by sharing our experiences implementing progressive policy on everything from workers’ rights to climate change.”

Starting with Vice President Harris, Biden has placed several prominent pro-California policy people in his administration and cabinet. Just to name a few, there’s Biden’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra who runs the Health and Human Services Department; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who were professors at UC Berkeley; and Alejandro Mayorkas, who is the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Last but definitely not least, is the Ice Cream Queen herself, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been in Congress seemingly since the last Ice Age, eager to ram through any and all California policies as quickly as possible.

But how well have these leftist policies served California? The answer is: not very well at all.

San Francisco is not the only area of California where shoplifting has reached epidemic levels. “Serious Part-1 crime,” meaning violent crime or property crime, is steadily on the rise in most of the once-golden state. Southern California is being especially hard hit.

The latest “Transparency Promise” report from Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shows Criminal Homicide up 148.48% and Grand Theft Auto up 67.16% over last year. While Robbery and Burglary may appear down here, the reality is this is likely a reflection of the lockdown, reopening, and reticence in reporting, due to Prop. 47, crimes “where the value of the property does not exceed $950.” In other words, the theft is still going on, it’s simply not being reported.

Just as in Chicago, California’s leftist gun-control laws have led to unarmed citizens being at the mercy of criminals with guns. This is the state where gun crimes like a six-year-old being shot in the back while riding in his mom’s car on his way to kindergarten happen with alarming regularity.

In LA County, leftist District Attorney George Gascón refuses to seek the death penalty even for cases like the heinous torture and murder of a 10-year-old boy. Gascón believes “a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case.”

On top of weak law enforcement and prosecution, Newsom plans to release 63,000 violent felons back onto our streets, making us less safe. The left is soft on crime and more concerned with safer prisons than safer communities for our children. The left plans to take this approach nationwide very soon.

These and many other leftist policies have led residents to leave California for freer, less expensive, and safer states. They’ve also led to an influx of illegal immigrants, higher taxes, ridiculous regulations, companies leaving, and the loss of one congressional seat. In short, people are fleeing the very destructive and crippling socio-economic leftist policies that Biden and company want to implement across the nation.

California truly is a model. A model for what not to do to the rest of America.