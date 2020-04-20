By

As hotel and sales taxes evaporate, so do billions in funds for sports stadiums and convention centers

A rendering of the future home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Around half the stadium’s financing, some $750 million, is tied to hotel-related taxes.

By Greg Ryan and Craig M. Douglas, L.A. Biz , 4/17/20

Economic downturns never bode well for public coffers, but the coronavirus fallout is shaping up to be a worst-case scenario for cities and states that mortgaged their economic futures on a steady stream of visitors to local restaurants, hotels and shopping districts.

To be sure, a financial double-whammy is about to slam state and local governments as a surge in unemployment will, if history is any indicator, eviscerate household incomes, consumer purchases and real estate transactions. At the same time, demand will rise for public services such as Medicaid, unemployment benefits and related social safety nets.

At most risk are agencies and public projects subsisting on revenue from consumption taxes, namely hotel-occupancy and sales taxes. Social distancing and quarantines to counter the coronavirus’ spread have taken a heavy toll on the hospitality sector in particular, with hotel occupancy rates plummeting nationally by roughly 75% and tourism destinations shuttered indefinitely until the pandemic passes.

A Business Journal analysis identified dozens of examples of stadiums, convention centers, public infrastructure projects and cultural sites in store for precipitous declines in funding as the nation weathers the financial storm. For many cities and states, the loss of hotel-related taxes alone will blow million-dollar-plus holes in their budgets every week the pullback persists.

In Philadelphia, occupancy taxes have in recent years generated between $70 million and $80 million in annual city collections, roughly the same amount the state of Pennsylvania received from those same hotel properties through a separate levy. In Huntington Beach, California, those collections average out to about $2 million per month, whereas in Richmond, Virginia, the monthly tally is closer to $1 million.

Projects with billions in related debt obligations hang in the balance. In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, hotel-occupancy taxes accounted for about $1 million in revenue per week for a host of uses, namely financial support for the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center, both in the city of Charlotte. Houston pays debt service on $75 million in convention center bonds with its hotel-tax revenue, which totaled about $90 million last year when room occupancy rates were around 65% citywide.

Nevada is home to perhaps the biggest challenge of all, as approximately $750 million in financing to build the future home of the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders is tied to local hotel-tax revenue. The public fund dedicated to the 65,000-seat stadium’s financing generated between $4 million and $5 million a month prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College whose research has focused on public financing for private sports venues, said the coronavirus will certainly slow project construction. Should the pandemic worsen or linger, Zimbalist expects borrowers, namely states and municipalities, will engage with creditors to renegotiate loan terms and potentially seek debt forgiveness. He said many will have no option but to borrow even more to make up for the revenue losses that are worsening by the day.

“All the normal rules are out the window,” Zimbalist said.

HOTELS POSE IMMEDIATE PROBLEMS

Public agencies and projects dependent on hotel-related taxes are in an especially precarious position, as the lodging industry is losing an estimated $3.5 billion a week with nearly eight in 10 hotel rooms nationwide sitting empty, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Sales taxes also have been waylaid by the pandemic. State sales and use taxes are forecasted to fall by upward of 20% next fiscal year, with local municipalities with similar levies likely in store for corresponding declines. Sales and use taxes accounted for about 30% of general-fund revenue for states in 2019, according to the National Association of State Budget Directors.

“They’re in big trouble,” said Ulrik Boesen, a senior policy analyst with the Tax Foundation, speaking generally about the plight of states and municipalities. “Travel has practically stopped. Hotels are empty all over the country. All these big events that usually bring thousands of people to big cities and to conference centers, they’re all canceled. If that’s what’s paying for your projects, that money’s likely not coming in.”

A NEW NORMAL?

There will be serious consequences for the dramatic drop-off in revenue, including layoffs and delays in the launch of new projects and construction, if not outright cancellations. Some say the only potential savior is federal aid.

“There just has got to be big federal block grants to save the states. If that doesn’t happen, you’re going to have 50 catastrophes plus the District of Columbia,” said Greg Sullivan, research director at Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based public-policy think tank.

The National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors reported this week that 2,100 municipalities already are expecting budget shortfalls this year. The announcement came around the same time the nation’s governors asked Congress for $500 billion to shore up state and local finances.

Policy and tax analysts stress the current shortfalls are likely just the beginning as the global economy remains dormant in response to the virus. Even in a best-case scenario, in which social distancing guidelines are relaxed in the next few weeks, it may take years for Americans to return to pre-pandemic norms.

“There is a longer-term concern,” Sullivan said. “It might change the ways consumers act and behave. There might be a new normal.”