As Millions of Americans Wait in Gas Lines, These Hollywood Celebrities Are Protesting Pipeline Construction

David Ng, Breitbart, 5/13/21

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline has highlighted the vital role oil pipelines play in meeting the energy needs of Americans. If left-wing Hollywood celebrities get their way, more of them would be shut down for good, potentially throwing the country into an energy crisis.

A-list stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Jane Fonda are among the numerous celebrities who have recently backed the closures of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines — both of which former President Donald Trump tagged as vital components to energy independence.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an order shutting down the Keystone XL, killing thousands of energy-related jobs. But Biden has allowed the Dakota Access to continue operating pending an environmental review. Hollywood stars have argued that pipelines pose grave environmental threats and violate protected Native American grounds.

Jane Fonda is perhaps the biggest celebrity voice against pipelines. Not only has she participated in protests against Keystone XL and Dakota Access, she has also demanded the shut down of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota, saying the project threatens vulnerable wetlands.

Leonardo DiCaprio was one of many celebrities who signed a letter to the White House in February demanding the closure of the Dakota Access Pipeline in order “to address the climate crisis and strengthen relationships with Indigenous communities.”

Other stars who signed the letter include Amy Schumer, Joaquin Phoenix, Alyssa Milano, Chelsea Handler, Don Cheadle, Jason Momoa, Robert Downey, Jr., Ed Helms, Kerry Washington, Cyndi Lauper, and Sarah Silverman.

Mark Ruffalo created a Twitter video addressed to President Biden, urging him to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline.

Actor Danny Glover helped lead the social media parade against the Byhalia Connection pipeline project in Memphis, Tennessee, citing “environmental racism, classism, and injustice” as the reasons why the project should be abandoned.

Cybill Shepherd also voiced her opposition to the Byhalia pipeline.

Other stars opposing the Byhalia pipeline include Jane Fonda, Giancarlo Esposito, and Piper Perabo.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden administration secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm admitted during a press briefing on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack Tuesday that the best way to transport fuel across parts of the country is through pipelines.

But she also shamed Americans who own gas-powered automobiles, saying those driving electric cars are not affected by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.