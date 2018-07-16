By

It is not the meltdown of her botox or her radical use of the word NYET for everything—except nap time, that is giving San Fran Nan Pelosi trouble. It is her public forgetfulness, her gibberish and blabbering in the middle of a speech and sentence, her inability to concentrate. “Kyle Olsen of The American Mirror red flags Pelosi’s latest lapse into incoherence at a podium. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Pelosi suffered brain freezes, speech problems and confused Russia and China at least twice. While attacking Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Pelosi had trouble saying “effectively.” “His kowtowing to the president, esffect, esffectively saying…” she said. Moments later, while attacking the Trump tax cut, she said, “…the GOP tax scam for the rich that added 2 children dollars more” to the deficit. The socilaists in her home State gave Dianne Feinstein 7% of the vote for endorsement, the June primary had progressives to the Left of Bernie Sanders win primaries—and her reason for taking over the House of Representatives is that Democrats are not Trump—no policy—oh, she does want to repeal the Trump tax cuts, raise unemployment and RAISE taxes. Depression, emotionally and financially, is her goal. Lady needs help—but the GOP needs to continue to prop her up till after the November elections.

As Pelosi increasingly incoherent in public, Dems face a battle over leadership succession

By Thomas Lifson , American Thinker, 7/15/18

Long-simmering ethnic tensions in a party increasingly defined by identity politics could erupt if Nancy Pelosi’s mental decline forces her to bow out of her leadership of the Democrats’ House Caucus. With African-Americans the largest loyal base constituency, the fact that there has never been a black minority leader, much less speaker, the choice of her successor could split the party. Potentially at stake is the Speakership that could result if the longed-for Blue Wave produces a Democrat House majority.

See for yourself in the 83 second excerpt:

Speculation and chatter suggest that the longest-serving African-American member of the House may throw his hat in the ring. Emma Dumain reports for McClatchy:

A whisper campaign is underway to promote U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Allies of the S.C. Democratic lawmaker, currently assistant House Democratic leader, say the conversations are still in the early stages. They add, however, there are real and active efforts to pitch the idea of Clyburn, the highest-ranking African-American lawmaker in Congress, as a so-called “bridge speaker” should Democrats retake the House’s majority in November and members decide to replace their current leader, California Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

The problem is that:

For years, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland quietly has sold himself as a Pelosi successor. He has told members he would step in for one or two terms as speaker as a “bridge” between the old guard and a new generation of leaders, promising to groom younger members and facilitate a transition of power.

And the dirty little secret is that fundraising is what brought Pelosi to power and what kept her there through her long decline. I strongly suspect that Hoyer has better prospects than Clyburn when it comes to shaking the money tree.

But of course, the slogans write themselves for Clyburn speakership. “It’s time!”