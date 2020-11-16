As public pension costs soar, some Southern California agencies turn to controversial borrowing to fill deep holes

By

SACRAMENTO, CA – JULY 21: A sign stands in front of California Public Employees’ Retirement System building July 21, 2009 in Sacramento, California. CalPERS, the state’s public employees retirement fund, reported a loss of 23.4%, its largest annual loss. (Photo by Max Whittaker/Getty Images)

California Bew Times, 11/15/20

That is in addition to the “normal costs” they pay to cover their pensions each year. And it will get worse before it gets better. Agencies will start doing more in the next five years or so to make up for the losses they suffered during the last recession.

Former Democrat Joe Nation is behind Stanford University’s PensionTracker.org, which tracks and reports on unfunded pension debt from public institutions in California. (Photo courtesy of Joe Nation)

“Unwelcome news”

“City in California faces multiple pressures on its budget, so predicting an increase in pension debt is certainly unwelcome news,” said Bijan Mehryar, the legislative representative of the California City Federation, in a statement. Stated.

“California cities are already facing a $ 7 billion general revenue shortfall due to the economic closure of COVID-19 …. At additional costs, it is very difficult for cities to maintain core services to their inhabitants. It will be difficult. “

Older cities with their own fire and police stations have special challenges because public security pensions are the most expensive. Cities also rely much more on pandemic-hit local sales taxes and hotel bed taxes. Sewerage and other special wards generally have much more stable income from property taxes and service charges and are less burdensome, according to Dillon Gibbons of the California Special Districts Association.

CalPERS said it is aware of the economic impact of the current environment on employers. “We continue to work closely with our employers to better understand costs and provide the tools we need to prepare for the future during this difficult time,” he said in an email.

However, some institutions have dramatically overturned this trend. We are shrinking outstanding pension bills, despite soaring costs at other institutions. They include cities such as Irvine, Inglewood, Riverside, Ontario and Monrovia, as well as districts such as the Riverside County Transport Commission and the Riverside Transport Authority.

However, cities may do this by issuing annuity debt bonds that rely on arbitrage. It works with low borrowing and high investment, passing on today’s costs to tomorrow’s taxpayers.

what’s happening?

Huge pension debt is a function of the generous retirement formula approved by state and local authorities in the half century since 1999, when the market was booming, and retirement plans are “super-funded” and actuaries. Said that the sweetened benefits cost little. The investment will essentially pay for them.

Marcia Fritz, a former chairman of the California Pension Reform Group, said officials, especially in the 9/11 incident, “to raise wages and give higher pensions to all first respondents. I had overcome it, “signed with courage. “Pension leave” (when the funds seemed so healthy that when the authorities stopped investing, sometimes for years), depression, extended lifespan, severance pay spikes, pension schemes It will reduce what you expect, and will create holes with depths of hundreds of billions of dollars. Or more.

Stanford University’s Pension Tracker examines holes through two different lenses.

The rosy ones used by California officials assume that the investment will return about 7%. This translates into state-wide unfunded debt of $ 352.5 billion, or $ 27,187 per household.

The dark one used by Joe Nation of Stanford University, a former Democratic state legislature and professor of public policy, expects a much lower rate of return of 3.25%. This brings unfunded debt to about $ 1.1 trillion, or $ 81,634 per household.

If the hole cannot be filled with more income and large donations from public institutions and their workers, taxpayers will be asked to fill it directly.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore will hold a press conference on Monday, September 28, 2020, to greet new employee classes on the first day of training at the Police Academy of the Armandson Recruit Training Center in Los Angeles (Photo courtesy of Axel). Koester, Contribution Photographer)))

Some argue that it is already happening. In 2020, there were at least 99 local excise tax measures on California ballots. He didn’t say “some money is needed for soaring public pensions,” but he said, “for emergency response, public safety, clean drinking water, local businesses, and local government services such as street repairs.” Said. , After School, Programs for Youth, Persons with Disabilities and the Elderly, and Homeless Initiatives “and” For General Urban Services. “

Many results are not yet final, but at least of these sales tax bills such as Long Beach, Bellflower, Beverly Hills, Carson, Commerce, Culver City, Gardena, Hawaiian Gardens, Lake Elsinore, Lakewood, Lancaster, etc. 72 seems to have passed. Lomita, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Montclair, Montebello, Norwalk, Palmdale, Paramount, Redlands, San Bernaldino, San Fernando, San Gabriel, Signal Hill.

26 more have failed, including Artesia, Avalon, Bell, Cerritos, Corona, Diamond Bar, Fullerton, Menifee, Monterey Park and San Dimas.

Reformers begin to talk about “generational equity” as the costs of the services they enjoy today are passed on to future generations.

Pay it

According to Chicago-based watchdog group Truthin Accounting, Irvine continues to win as America’s healthiest metropolis when examined through the lens of long-term financial health. Marianna Marysheva, the interim mayor of Irvine, cut spending, frozen vacancies and asked vendors and contractors to cut prices.

The city has reduced unfunded debt by 23% over four years and is making millions of dollars in additional payments each year.

“We are a little unique in that respect,” Marysheva said. “Some of them have been successful, but many are against it.”

Driving costs are driven by higher annual living costs, longer-term employees, retirees who live longer than planned funding, and the mediocre performance of the CalPERS portfolio. The giant retirement plan plans a return on investment of 7%, but this year it is only making 4.7%.

“We have successfully implemented an investment strategy to achieve strong long-term returns and full financing,” CalPERS said, while employer costs are expected to increase over the next few years. When you achieve a return, it will slowly and steadily decrease. You will be charged in 3 to 5 years. “

Irvine’s Mary Sheva is very cautious. “The protracted impact of pandemics on sales and hotel taxes will make it difficult for the next four to five years,” she said.

Many cities and districts use “pension rate stabilization plans” to reduce their long-term burden, and likewise spend more than they need each year to reduce their debt. Among them is the Orange County Vector Control District. However, some have reduced the bill through a more controversial strategy by issuing pension debt bonds. It’s essentially borrowing money at a low interest rate, investing it to earn a higher interest rate, and reaping the difference. The financial type calls it “arbitrage”. Others liken it to gambling.

Lemon lemonade

“This goal is very speculative, as POB carries significant investment risk,” said the Association of Government Financial Officers, who frowns on POB. “If the target rate of return is not achieved, the issuer bears both the debt repayment requirements of the taxable bond and the unfunded annuity debt that remains unfulfilled because the investment portfolio did not function as expected.”

In recent years, institutions across the country have faced increasing financial stress as a result of their reliance on such bonds, demonstrating their significant risks, the organization says. Stockton and San Bernardino, who recently endured bankruptcy, are among them.

But the rough results come from improper timing, says Girard Miller, former chief investment officer of Orange County’s employee retirement program and author of the Enlightened Public Finance, in Pensions & Investments. When properly done, when borrowing money is cheap, POB is “a valuable financial strategy and means that may be able to save public employers,” he wrote. “Finally, it’s time for the public pension fund and its sponsored employers to make lemonade from lemons.”

This year, the City of Ontario issued a POB and arranged for internal borrowing. This is expected to save $ 170 million over the next 30 years. Annual unfunded debt payments are expected to plummet from $ 15.3 million in 2019 to $ 1.7 million in 2022.

“Saving money seems to be financially sound,” Bell said. “This puts us in a good position, and as the PERS rate rises over time, the amount of money we can save is even greater.”

Monrovia issued a POB in 2017 and is expected to save $ 43 million, said Mayor Dylan Feik. Claims on outstanding debt are projected to plummet from $ 5.9 million to $ 578,487.

But nonetheless, Mr Fake said his unfunded debt is expected to increase. We also negotiated to raise hotel bed taxes and increase the contribution of workers to CalPERS. It saves money in the pension trust fund and considers a repayment plan as unpaid debt increases. “Employees, councils and communities seem to be in favor of this approach and hope to see long-term stability in the not too distant future,” he said.

Cities are creative and innovative, but there are many things they can do. “The latest CalPERS forecast further emphasizes the need for all stakeholders to evaluate the current system and honestly discuss how to achieve a sustainable and affordable system, including discount rate reductions. , System-wide changes are not. We rely exclusively on employers who pay more, “said Mehryar of the California City Federation.

