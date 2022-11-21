Asana in San Fran is the latest tech company to announce layoffs

By

The economic collapse of the Bay Area is moving forward. Another San Fran tech firm is laying off employees—this after leasing even bigger space in the City. “Asana Inc., a San Francisco work management software company, announced a mass layoff on Tuesday, nearly four months after it leased more space in the city. The company (NYSE: ASAN) said it would cut about 9% of its workforce, according to a regulatory filing, with reports indicating that ranges from 100 to 150 employees. The company said it would take $9 million to $11 million in charges related to the reductions. It reported 1,666 employees as of Jan. 31.” Not a big layoff in total numbers—but these folks add up to less customers for local restaurants, grocery and drug stores and small businesses. Little by little San Fran is turning into a ghost town—run by the criminals, druggies and the homeless.

Asana in San Francisco is the latest tech company to announce layoffs

By Douglas Fruehling – Editor-in-Chief, San Francisco Business Times, 11/15/22

Asana Inc., a San Francisco work management software company, announced a mass layoff on Tuesday, nearly four months after it leased more space in the city.

The company (NYSE: ASAN) said it would cut about 9% of its workforce, according to a regulatory filing, with reports indicating that ranges from 100 to 150 employees. The company said it would take $9 million to $11 million in charges related to the reductions. It reported 1,666 employees as of Jan. 31.

“Earlier today we shared the incredibly difficult news that we are reducing the size of our global team,” Anne Raimondi, COO and head of business at the company, wrote on LinkedIn. “We will be saying goodbye to exceptionally talented, mission driven, innovative and kind Asanas who have been a meaningful part of our journey.”

In July, Asana inked a sublease for 71,000 square feet at 680 Folsom St., a 524,793-square-foot building owned by Boston Properties near its existing 271,000-square-foot headquarters at 633 Folsom.

Asana, founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, went public via a direct listing in 2020. The company’s stock was up 1.85% Tuesday to close at $22.03, well below its 52-week high of $145.79.

The layoffs come as the Bay Area is enduring a daily dose of layoff news, with the tech sector leading the way and triggering some fears that the region will sink into a recession similar to conditions two decades ago when the dot-com economy went bust.

The rounds of layoffs have come from the biggest names in tech — including Twitter, Meta, Lyft, Stripe, Salesforce, GoFundMe, Chime, Opendoor Technologies — and often stem from advertising-driven sites and those in fintech and proptech, where higher interest rates are taking their toll.

And in a sign of the times, many of the layoffs are playing out on social media as well, with CEOs, human resource executives and even employees discussing severance packages or even criticizing their former employers.