We are seeing a rash of hate crimes against Asian-American across the nation. Not noted in the media is that the California Democrat Party and the Sanders people promoted the idea of hate Asians via government action. On the November 3, 2020 ballot was Prop. 16—the purpose of which was to limit Asian students from attending colleges and universities in California. Like the KKK, founded by the Democrat Party, this measure gave permission to radicals and hatemongers to become violent against Asians—in California—and like a virus, it has spread across the nation. Sadly, Newsom, Pelosi, Harris, Feinstein all supported this vile attempt at discrimination—and the GOP was silent about the real purpose of the measure. Now the Democrats are crying about hate against the Asian community, though they are the cause of it. It is time to call the Democrat Party that supported Prop. 16 racists. They need to apologize—and pay reparations to the victims of their hate.

Asian Americans Call on Biden Administration to Address Violence and Discrimination with Concrete Action

Mark Ang, Asian Industry B2B, 4/1/21



Bellevue, WA and Industry, CA – April 1, 2021 – A national coalition of Asian-American advocacy groups today called on the Biden administration to take concrete action to combat anti-Asian racism and violence. The leaders of the coalition will hold a virtual press conference on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT to discuss their recommendations.



Though President Joe Biden has repeatedly condemned anti-Asian hate and has proposed measures to address the problem, thus far his administration has failed to fully identify and properly address crucial issues of longstanding violence and racism against Asian Americans.



Spearheaded by Asian Industry B2B (in California) and Washington Asians for Equality (in Washington State), this national coalition urges the Biden administration to take the following steps.



Reinstate the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Yale University regarding discrimination against Asian-American applicants in undergraduate admissions, and denounce racial preferences and other systemically racist practices commonly used to reduce the number of Asian-American students at educational institutions.

Publicly state—through President Biden—that all perpetrators of violent attacks against Asian Americans must be condemned and punished, regardless of the perpetrator’s race. Anti-Asian racism has existed in America for many years and did not begin during the COVID-19 pandemic. On too many occasions, we as a country and a society have failed to fight such racism with adequate vigor, commitment, or candor. Appoint Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the former Attorney General of California, to work with local and state law enforcement, especially in urban areas, to strengthen police protection for Asian Americans in their communities. “Stopping racism and violence against Asian Americans will require courage and moral clarity,” said Linda Yang, director of Washington Asians for Equality. “We hope the Biden administration will rise to the occasion by not only speaking honestly about anti-Asian hate crimes, even when it might be uncomfortable, but also taking real action to tackle problems that contribute to anti-Asian discrimination, whether in America’s higher education or on the streets in our local communities.”



“In recent months, far too many horrific, wanton attacks against Asian Americans have occurred in this country. They are grotesque and they must end,” said Marc Ang, president of Asian Industry B2B. “It is unconscionable that in multiple cities, the elderly feel they cannot walk down the street safely in broad daylight and ordinary people cannot take a subway train without being assaulted. Law and order must be upheld to prevent further attacks on the most vulnerable, and we call on the Biden administration to defend law and order and help protect Asian Americans.”



The national coalition of individuals and organizations include:



To attend the virtual press conference on Tuesday, April 6, at 11:00 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT, please RSVP by emailing [email protected].



About Asian Industry B2B



Asian Industry B2B (AIB2B) is a Southern California community organization bringing together business professionals to engage in charitable and civic causes to improve local communities. AIB2B’s causes include fighting human trafficking, preserving the environment (beach cleanup), alleviating poverty, promoting quality education through school choice, saving animals, and supporting veterans and military. These efforts are supported by strong partnerships with municipal governments and law enforcement. More information is available at http://aib2b.org/. (Watch our Prop 16 conference video)