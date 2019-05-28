Assembly Democrats: OK to Have UC Professor “Who sSid Cops Need to Be Killed”

By

Democrats in the State Assembly have spoken. They could not OPPOSR a professor who believes “cops need to be killed”. Wonder who he will call when he is assaulted, Antifa, AOC or Pelosi? “A State Assembly resolution would urge University of California directors to remove a professor who made horrific remarks on social media about killing cops. However, last week Democrats refused to even hear the resolution. Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) authored H.R 22, which urges the University of California to remove English Professor Joshua Clover from the classroom and terminate his employment at the University of California, Davis.” Clearly, as already known—Democrats are openly protecting criminals—foreign born and those born here. Now they are willing to go the next step—calling for the killing of law enforcement agents. At the same time Democrats want cops off the streets, they want guns out of your hands. Ready for a totalitarian State? Assembly Democrats are working hard to make California a suburb of Moscow.

CA Democrats Refuse to Hear Resolution Condemning UC Davis Professor Who Said Cops ‘Need to be killed’

University did not discipline Professor Who Says ‘It’s easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned’

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 5/27/19

A State Assembly resolution would urge University of California directors to remove a professor who made horrific remarks on social media about killing cops. However, last week Democrats refused to even hear the resolution.

Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) authored H.R 22, which urges the University of California to remove English Professor Joshua Clover from the classroom and terminate his employment at the University of California, Davis.

The Tweets from professor Clover:

“I am thankful that every living cop will one day be dead, some by their own hand, some by others, too many of old age,” showed up on November 27, 2014.

“I mean, it’s easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned, no?” from December 27, 2014. And

“People think that cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed,” posted on Jan. 31, 2016.

“Can’t we at least agree there is no place for this on our taxpayer funded campus and condemn these hateful statements?” Gallagher asked on Facebook, after his colleague Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez posted a video about his H.R 22 being killed by Democrats. “The Democrats killed that Resolution,” Melendez said. “They won’t even allow it to be heard; they won’t even allow it to be discussed.”

“This is someone in our state schools, paid for with tax dollars…” Melendez said. The resolution simply called for his comments to be condemned by university officials. “Sadly, the Democrats decided no action needed to be taken, and not even to be discussed.”

Assemblyman Gallagher also delivered more than 10,000 petitions to the UC Davis administration from people across the state requesting that Clover be fired.

“Joshua Clover specializes in critical theory, Marxism, political theory,” the professor’s UC Davis profile explains, and “his interests include social movements, social reproduction theory, crisis theory and the end of capitalism,” Globe author Lloyd Billingsley wrote in February. Forthcoming work “focuses on poetry and the transformation of the world-system, and particularly on the dynamic between overdeveloped nations and neocolonialism.”

“Californians have good cause to keep a close watch on UC Davis, which also has a problem with student protesters,” said Billingsley. “In 2011, when students peacefully protested tuition hikes, the administration had them pepper sprayed. The ensuing lawsuits cost taxpayers more than $1 million. No UCD administrators got fired and chancellor Linda Katehi came under fire for spending $407,000 in university funds to shore up her image on the internet.”

Clover’s Tweets about police were revealed shortly after Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was murdered in the line of duty by a gunman.

“The killing of Natalie Corona changed everything,” Nick Irvin wrote in an article in The California Aggie, the UC Davis newspaper. “Corona, an up-and-coming Davis police officer who was gunned down last month, was the type of person who makes labelling all law enforcement as ‘bad’ a simple exercise in fallacy.”

“I browsed Twitter, always the first stop in a general inquiry, and enlisted a colleague’s help to search for the professor’s elusive interview online,” Irwin wrote.

“Only the intellectually dishonest would even broach such blanketed and violent sentiments — certainly not a highly-regarded professor at a top public university,” Irvin wrote.

Irwin wrote that he emailed Clover to schedule a meeting and learn why he’d made these statements about police, and whether he was aware of their life-threatening implications. “Yet Clover offered little clarity, or remorse. ‘I think we can all agree that the most effective way to end any violence against officers is the complete and immediate abolition of the police,’ he wrote me. His response suggested that he had no regrets about his remarks and would preserve them, as repugnant as they might appear to outsiders.”

This is the text from Gallagher’s H.R 22:

WHEREAS, For years, University of California, Davis Professor Joshua Clover made comments advocating for the killing of peace officers; and

WHEREAS, In 2014, Professor Clover tweeted statements, including that he is “thankful that every living cop will one day be dead” and that “it’s easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned”; and

WHEREAS, In a 2015 interview, Professor Clover stated that “people think cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed”; and

WHEREAS, These comments are abhorrent and completely unacceptable, and have no place in our campus communities or anywhere else in society; and

WHEREAS, Peace officers put their lives on the line daily for the sake of the public’s safety and liberty, and the murder of peace officers is a crime against all of society; and

WHEREAS, Remarks made by Professor Clover endanger the lives of all peace officers; and

WHEREAS, On January 10, 2019, 22-year-old Officer Natalie Corona was senselessly gunned down while working an accident scene in downtown Davis; and

WHEREAS, When asked about Officer Corona’s death and his previous statements, Professor Clover refused to recant his comments advocating for violence against peace officers; and

WHEREAS, Incitements to violence are not protected speech under the First Amendment and the First Amendment does not entitle a person to teach impressionable students at a taxpayer-supported university; and

WHEREAS, Parents, students, and taxpayers deserve to know that UC classrooms are not platforms for advocacy of the murder of peace officers; now, therefore, be it

Resolved by the Assembly of the State of California,That the Assembly of the State of California supports free speech and the right of professors and students to express different ideas and engage in constructive dialogue in an environment that is free from violence and intimidation, but violent rhetoric that endangers individuals or a group of people should not be tolerated; and be it further

Resolved,That the Assembly urges University of California, Davis Chancellor Gary S. May, University of California President Janet Napolitano, and the Regents of the University of California to remove Professor Joshua Clover from the classroom and terminate his employment at the University; and be it further

Resolved, That the Chief Clerk of the Assembly transmit copies of this resolution to the author for appropriate distribution.

“This is your one-rule party in California at its finest,” Melendez added.