Assembly Democrats: We HATE Cops/Support Cop Killer Songs and Artists

By

This is what you need to know. A young Sacramento police officer, a female was killed. On the day of her funeral the Assembly Democrats welcomed to the floor of the Assembly a rap singer that had a famous song—PROMOTING THE KILLING OF COPS. Any more evidence of the hate of the Democrats for safety and law enforcement? When will the law enforcement unions take on the violence against innocent victims by Democrats. Victims from illegal aliens to police officers? Shame on the Democrats and the voters that elected those that promote cop killing.

Timing is everything

Dan Morain, Whats Matters, 6/28/19

Police officers were on the minds of state lawmakers Thursday.

Just as mourners were gathering for the funeral of Tara O’Sullivan, the 26-year-old Sacramento police officer who was shot and killed earlier this month, the Assembly paid tribute to a hip-hop artist who, like most rappers from Watts, has had some unkind words for the police in his lyrics.

That didn’t sit well with Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, a Lake Elsinore Republican:

Today, on the very day of the funeral for slain Sacramento Police officer Tara O’Sullivan, an Assemblymember welcomes as his guest on the Assembly floor, rapper Jay Rock, who recorded song “F*ck the Police”. MM

— Melissa Melendez (@asmMelendez) June 27, 2019

Johnny Reed McKinzie Jr., who goes by the stage name Jay Rock, won a Grammy last year for his song King’s Dead, which also featured fellow south Los Angeles rapper Kendrick Lamar. One of McKinzie’s lesser-known tracks about police mistreatment of people of color raised some eyebrows.

Jay Rock was the guest of Assemblyman Mike Gipson, a Carson Democrat, who praised the artist, one of his constituents, for hosting community concerts in Watts, mentoring young artists and giving to the homeless.

Gipson: “Unfortunately, some have taken this recognition and saw it as a political opportunity to raise ridiculous and unrelated claims by framing the celebration relative to the loss of Officer Tara O’Sullivan, whose funeral coincidentally took place today. For the record, my office has been working for months to secure the time for the ceremony, and there is no logical relationship between these two events.”