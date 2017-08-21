Assembly GOP Caucus Punts: Mayes “Leader” Till Next Tuesday

By

Over the past few weeks County GOP Chairs and County Committee’s have asked Chad Mayes to resign as Assembly Republican Leader. Last Friday by 13-7, the Board of Directors of the California Republican Party—including Chair Jim Brulte—but NOT Vice-Chair Kristin Olsen, a close associate of Chad Mayes. Volunteer leaders and donors asked him to step down—not a single County Chair or Committee supported Mayes (Alameda chair Sue Caro—also on the CRP Board, did vote not to ask Mayes to resign—on the basis she said that the Bay Area loves raising taxes! Now the Assembly Caucus at 5:00pm yesterday held a meeting—the results and what they mean are in the story below.

Assembly Caucus Punts: Mayes Leader Till Next Tuesday

By Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/22/17

When the Assembly Republican Caucus met in the Capitol at 5:00pm yesterday there was a single vote taken. The decision was made to hold a vote on Leader NEXT Tuesday. Motion was made to vacate the Chair. This failed by three votes. But, if Mayes had 13 votes to continue, he would have held such a vote–it did not happen.

When the Tuesday August 29 Caucus meeting is gaveled to open, at that point there will be NO Caucus Leader–the Chair will have been vacated. Instead, the decision was to allow Mayes to continue as Leader for a week. How weak is Mayes? If he had the votes to continue as Leader he would have held that vote. So, we do know that he does not have the support of 13 GOP Assembly members.

The fact that a motion to vacate the chair was made also but not passed means none of the three potential replacement candidates had the 13 votes to become the new Leader. And, that the three of them could not come to an agreement for new leadership. Otherwise there would have been a vote on replacement.

This is a massively divided Caucus. Mayes knows he can not continue as Leader—in fact one of his staff members, privately claimed, Mayes came to the meeting prepared to resign. But when he saw the votes were not there to get rid of him, nor to find a replacement, he accepted the decision for an election to be held next Tuesday.

At the end of the day, Chad Mayes is gone, has to if the Assembly Caucus wants to protect its members and possibly even grow their numbers, in spite of Mayes and six others diminishing the Republican Brand into a quasi Democrat signature. The new leadership will have to address this problem immediately.

The new Leadership needs to clean house of those that advised and worked for Olsen and Mayes—they advised Olsen into losing three seats and then advised Mayes into voting like a Democrat, and then trying to destroy the fund raising of the CRP, the Assembly and Senate Republicans. Mayes has a scorched earth policy—by next Tuesday he will be gone—Members believe in self preservation and Mayes new policies will kill some of them off in 2018.

One other point. As I have said, I have not, and will not support any one candidate for Leader (except to end the reign of Mayes). Now that it is shown that none of the candidates for Leader has been able to get the needed 13 votes (majority of the Caucus), I expect a surprise compromise candidate to come forward. If that happens, that person will win. Until next Tuesday the Assembly Caucus has no viable leader, no one with authority. I do hope that Mayes will do no further harm to the Caucus or the Republican Party in the next 8 days. If he truly wants the GOP to succeed, he will immediately resign as Leader. To stay another hour in that position is destructive to the Caucus and the Republican Party–but he knows that.

In the OC Register yesterday, Mayes wrote this as part of an Op-Ed, “Republicans have a choice: We can remain in a state of denial and continue to lose elections, influence and relevance, or we can move forward boldly to articulate and apply our principles in a way that resonates with a changing California. To me, the choice is clear”

His choice is to raise taxes, give your taxes dollars to the choo choo to nowhere boondogle and to reward polluters–with your dollars and those of companies Democrats want to punish. Is this your choice? Now you know why his “leadership” sound more like Jerry Brown and Kevin DeLeon than the Republican party, the legacy of Ronald Reagan and CRP Chair Jim Brulte who wrote a blast email just before the November, 2016 election that the Republican Party stands for limited government and lower taxes. He does not want to be “different” his vote shows he wants to be like a Democrat.