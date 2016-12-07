Assembly GOP Leader Mayes Compares President-Elect Trump To Supporters of Illegal Aliens

The Democrats in Sacramento have had State Senator Ricardo Lara introduce a bill that will make the whole State of California a sanctuary State. The Speaker of the Assembly and the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, along with the Governors office are on board. They have decided to force 38 million of us to violate Federal law—all to protect criminals from foreign countries, law breakers.
The Republican in the Assembly are opposed to it. That is good. But, the words used by the GOP Assembly Leader Chad Mayes compares President-Elect Donald Trump with the radical Lara, the lawbreaking Mayor of Los Angles and those who prefer criminals to honest Americans.
These are the words of Chad Mayes in a press release, “, Democrats stole a page out of President-Elect Trump’s campaign playbook and pushed a rhetorical, divisive agenda designed to inflame tensions many of us seek to soothe.”
Like Hillary and the Democrats, Chad Mayes is confusing telling the truth, in direct terms, as a bad thing. Instead of defending the Rule of Law, Mayes is comparing Trump to the promoters of law breaking, the Sacramento Democrats. Hopefully in the future, Mayes, representing Republicans will defend truth and honesty and not play into he hands of the Democrats and the media which will now use his words to demean President-Elect Trump.
Assembly Republican Leader Responds to Inflammatory Assembly Resolution
Assemblyman Chad Mayes, 12/5/15
SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (Yucca Valley) issued the following statement in response to an inflammatory house resolution (HR 4) pushed through the Assembly by Democratic leaders:
“Today, Democrats stole a page out of President-Elect Trump’s campaign playbook and pushed a rhetorical, divisive agenda designed to inflame tensions many of us seek to soothe. California has the highest poverty rate in the nation, our roads our crumbling, and the cost of housing is double the national average. The campaign is over and it’s time to come together and move forward as Californians.”
DT just cleaned the slate of the best the Dems and Reps could offer up. It appears the underestimating of the tenacity and power of DT is still out of grasp of the foolish ones. In the past 30 days two giants of industry also fell on their swords(Carrier/Boeing). The learning curve of the Libs is sure to be a painful one. All this before Jan. 20 2017. There will be a lot of casualties littering the roadways after Jan. 20 2017. Moving is not the answer, draining the swamp is more sustainable and rewarding.
This will really make California the laughing stock of the country. Just give California to Mexico! That is what they want. This really shows children the rule of law and being a good citizen of the country! What an example, our own state government!
You mean that there is a Republican Party in California. Where are the cowards hiding?
Mayes is a Moron… Trump is NOT for illegal aliens..
What we need to do is just give California to Mexico and remove them from the United States.. …that is obviously what they want… they do not want to obey the laws of the U.S., they prefer illegal aliens to U.S. citizens…
This “Awakened”, no-longer-CA-democrat fervently hopes that one day we will witness both Governor Brown, and these several CA “Legislative leaders” will one day be photographed being led out of CA in handcuffs to a federal penitentiary resulting from their collective, orchestrated breaking of US Immigration Law, which has resulted in so many murders, drug-deaths, drug addiction, , along with CA’s crony-capitalist/crony-government immigration corruption: resulting in such Organized & Purposeful Destruction of that which has made America so great!
A Cub Scout leader trying to puff up against the bullies.
Perhaps if the Republicans had shown backbone they would have at least their dignity. (R’s) They tried to use the play book of the 1950’s for the past 4 decades and have been defeated. How about a rational hill and planting a flag? It cannot get any worse.
This “GOP” leader has also been drinking the Kool Aid of the Dems. No wonder they are in such bad shape here.
I don’t know him,. but as portrayed here, he sounds like a weak, pandering RINO desperately trying to hold a coalition together to stay in office. He’s also undermining, with his words, the best President-Elect since Ronald Reagan.
The democraps are completely LAWLESS now. We are powerless to stop these maniacs . Our hope is that trump will take the adolescents out back to the woodshed now that adults are back in charge and beat the holy hades out of them. PULL ALL the money from the USC system and demand payback of the 10 billion that Barry Hussein had slid Jerry to keep 99 weeks of unemployment going. Pull a few of the state officials who are shielding illegals and the alien criminals.. into FEDERAL COURT and show them who has power. Jerry cannot be allowed to act like the A-H*le he is. Jerry and the legislature is endangering all of us with these asinine tactics
The party wonders why we don’t have faith in many of our Republican officials.. Once again, push the base away.
I am sure some poll supports his actions.
Did he run as a liberal? Who elected him as leader? I know the answers and it makes me very sad.
What happened to the rule of law; we are not a country of pick and choose laws that is apparently happening as indicated by the overwhelming social programs given to illegals in our country. Therefore do we the people that respect rules also have the opportunity to do the same in regard to rules? California is now over populated with people and I believe the number of illegal aliens is probably 20 million not 2 million. The towns in the central valley are dirty and crime ridden and and barely recognizable that are in the United States. When will people that are working get tired of paying for people that have broken our laws! I am sad that our American culture and language is being viewed is “racial” its time the Mexican people took back their own country from their “racist” politicians that view them as unwanted in their own country!!
Calif is now a one party State with the DemocRATS in total control with no opposition by the GOP. The GOP must be the opposition party and stop being the Nice, and Get Along Party. Chad appears to appease the DemocRATS so they will like him, that is not leadership!
Now is the time to follow the Trump leadership to be the Opposition Party to define the agenda of the DemocRATS to destroy Cailf, Specially their promotion of tax and spend on social issues and their war on freedom and civil rights.
Baldy brown and his cronies for JAIL–their day is coming
With Republics like this boob, we don’t need Democrats.
Where and what has happened to the people of California? Why do they continue to vote in tax increases and the same people who keep raising their taxes? The problems of Sacramento could be solved quickly if they would just quit putting these liberal progressive socialists in office. It happened in Reagan’s term of office and it would happen again with the right person in control. The people of California deserve what they are getting.
I would like to see justice in my life time. Ding-dongs like this don’t belong in the party. I only wish for some sanity in Sacramento.
Disappointed.
If he believes this, he must be stupid.
If he doesn’t, he must be stupid, and his pants are on fire.
I listen to all the transition newsbabble, and then I think, oh dear, we’re in California and feel hopeless.
How bad can it get for California Republicans? The MSM media will twist our words if they can but why help them?