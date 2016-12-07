You are here: Home / Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views / Assembly GOP Leader Mayes Compares President-Elect Trump To Supporters of Illegal Aliens

Assembly GOP Leader Mayes Compares President-Elect Trump To Supporters of Illegal Aliens

December 7, 2016 By Stephen Frank 18 Comments

The Democrats in Sacramento have had State Senator Ricardo Lara introduce a bill that will make the whole State of California a sanctuary State.  The Speaker of the Assembly and the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, along with the Governors office are on board.  They have decided to force 38 million of us to violate Federal law—all to protect criminals from foreign countries, law breakers.

The Republican in the Assembly are opposed to it.  That is good.  But, the words used by the GOP Assembly Leader Chad Mayes compares President-Elect Donald Trump with the radical Lara, the lawbreaking Mayor of Los Angles and those who prefer criminals to honest Americans.

These are the words of Chad Mayes in a press release, “, Democrats stole a page out of President-Elect Trump’s campaign playbook and pushed a rhetorical, divisive agenda designed to inflame tensions many of us seek to soothe.”

Like Hillary and the Democrats, Chad Mayes is confusing telling the truth, in direct terms, as a bad thing.  Instead of defending the Rule of Law, Mayes is comparing Trump to the promoters of law breaking, the Sacramento Democrats.  Hopefully in the future, Mayes, representing Republicans will defend truth and honesty and not play into he hands of the Democrats and the media which will now use his words to demean President-Elect Trump.

What do you think of his statement?  Put your comments on the comments section of the web site.

Chad Mayes2

 

Assembly Republican Leader Responds to Inflammatory Assembly Resolution

Assemblyman Chad Mayes,  12/5/15

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (Yucca Valley) issued the following statement in response to an inflammatory house resolution (HR 4) pushed through the Assembly by Democratic leaders:

“Today, Democrats stole a page out of President-Elect Trump’s campaign playbook and pushed a rhetorical, divisive agenda designed to inflame tensions many of us seek to soothe. California has the highest poverty rate in the nation, our roads our crumbling, and the cost of housing is double the national average. The campaign is over and it’s time to come together and move forward as Californians.”

Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes serves the 42nd District, which includes the Riverside County cities of Banning, Beaumont, Calimesa, Hemet, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and San Jacinto as well as the San Bernardino County cities of Twentynine Palms, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley.

Filed Under: Stephen Frank's California Political News And Views
About Stephen Frank

Stephen Frank is the publisher and editor of California Political News and Views. He speaks all over California and appears as a guest on several radio shows each week. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows. He is a fulltime political consultant.