Assembly GOP: Major Companies Leaving California Exposes Guv Newsom Lies

Facts From Sac: Newsom Thinks “Businesses Are Doing Pretty Damn Well.” These Companies Would Disagree.

Assembly Republican Caucus, 6/28/19

Recently, Governor Newsom ridiculed businesses struggling with the high cost of operating in California, telling people “For all the bitching and complaining, I think businesses are doing pretty damn well.”

That might be true for corrupt High-Speed Rail contractors and Newsom supporters among the tech giants and Hollywood elites, but it’s a different story for ordinary businesses:

· Mitsubishi USA just announced plans to move its corporate HQ from California to Nashville, citing “cost savings through the business-friendly work environment” in Tennessee. Nearly 200 workers will have to relocate or lose their jobs.

· Carl’s Jr., which was founded in California 77 years ago, also moved its head office to the Nashville area. Its parent company moved to Tennessee a year earlier, blaming California’s “high taxes and a stringent business climate.”

· Aerojet, which used to be Sacramento’s largest publicly-traded company, recently laid off nearly 1,300 California workers at the same time it expanded its operations in Arkansas.

· Tech startup Terbine relocated to Las Vegas, in search of “an escape from the expensive, crowded Northern California tech landscape.”

· A medical association moved its convention out of San Francisco because attendees didn’t feel safe amid the city’s rampant drug use and other crime. The convention typically draws 15,000 attendees and its relocation means $40 million in lost revenue to the local economy.

· Locally-owned restaurant Mission Pie is shutting down after 12 years in business, citing “the rising costs of doing business – and living – in the Bay Area.”

· More than 30 other Bay Area companies are relocating or opening offices in other states because of high taxes, outrageous housing costs, increasing traffic congestion, streets covered in used needles and human waste, and other quality-of-life issues.

· California Dairies, Inc. shut down its manufacturing plant in Los Banos, partly because of high operating costs. More than 60 employees were affected by the closure of the facility, which had been operating since 1925.

So sure, things are just grand in the lofty circles that make up the Governor’s echo chamber. But other businesses are struggling and it’s clear that Democrats in the Capitol just don’t care.

Republicans want California’s economy to work for everyone, not just the wealthy and connected. It’s a shame that Democrats don’t share that commitment.