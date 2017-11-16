By

This looks very suspicious. Assembly Speaker Rendon has hired Jennifer Shaw to investigate the sexual claims and other corruption charges against GOP Assemblyman Devon Mathis. How good will she do? Who does she really represent? Look at her history. “In Shaw’s second email to Turner, she clarified her role in the investigation. “I am an independent attorney investigator retained by the State Assembly to investigate the allegations about Assemblymember Mathis as reported in your blog. I would appreciate the opportunity to discuss this matter with you,” Shaw wrote in the Nov. 8 email. The law firm was hired by the Assembly eight years ago to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima), according to the LA Times. In the case of Bocanegra, eight years ago, she found nothing wrong. How do we know that? Because the Democrats spent millions to elect him in 2012, 2014 and 2016 to the Assembly. Surely, if he did anything wrong, they would not have supported him. Yet, now we know, and he admits, he did wrong. The L.A. Daily News wrote this, “Last week, the details of a 2009 sexual assault by Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, D-Pacoima, were made public by his victim, Elise Flynn Gyore. In light of this revelation, Bocanegra cannot be taken seriously as a representative of the people who elected him without this knowledge, and we ask that he step down immediately.” If the Daily News found out all of this, why didn’t Jennifer Shaw? Get a real investigator for Mathis—actually, the Sacramento DA is investigating him for sexual assault.

Assembly hires investigator to look into Mathis allegations

Sheyanne N Romero and Eric Woomer, Visalia Times-Delta , 11/13/17

The state Assembly Rules Committee has launched an investigation into complaints of sexual assault by Assemblyman Devon Mathis, the Times-Delta has learned.

Jennifer Shaw, founder of Shaw Law Group, contacted a conservative blogger and activist Nov. 7 and 8 to request time to discuss his reporting on the assault allegations. Joseph Turner, founder of American Children First, provided copies of her emails to the Times-Delta.

Shaw did not return a call and email seeking comment. Rules Committee staffers also did not respond to calls Monday.

According to the law firm’s website, Shaw has expertise in conducting neutral investigations for employers. She is often called in to assist with “challenging” and “high-profile” matters, the site says.

Mathis’ political strategist, Jennifer Jacobs, said the involvement of an independent investigator is standard protocol in the Assembly.

“They do this with every investigation,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs maintains the sexual assault allegations are false and unfounded.

The investigation comes after another former Mathis staff member,

Others continue to come forward with allegations, as well as evidence that the Rules Committee has been aware of complaints against Mathis for some time. Joel Rosales, a former district coordinator, provided the Times-Delta with his June 2015 resignation letter to the Rules Committee. In it, Rosales describes at least two instances where he says Mathis made sexually lurid comments about women who had no choice but to work with the assemblyman — a Visalia businesswoman and an assemblywoman.

Those accusations were made less than a year before the alleged sexual assault.

Turner first wrote a blog post regarding the sexual assault allegations on his organization’s website in October.

In Shaw’s second email to Turner, she clarified her role in the investigation.

“I am an independent attorney investigator retained by the State Assembly to investigate the allegations about Assemblymember Mathis as reported in your blog. I would appreciate the opportunity to discuss this matter with you,” Shaw wrote in the Nov. 8 email.

The law firm was hired by the Assembly eight years ago to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima), according to the LA Times.

The Senate and Assembly rules committees have vowed to review their sexual harassment policies in light of the hundreds of women signing an open letter describing sexual misconduct at the capitol as “pervasive”.

The Assembly has called for a public hearing on Nov. 28 to discuss how to best move forward with policy changes.