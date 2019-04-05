Assembly Kevin Kiley: Close SECET DMV Office Just for Legislators

Try making an appointment with the DMV—it will be weeks and dozens of miles away, before you can find an appointment. Then when you arrive, as I did last year, had another two hour wait for my “appointment”. If I were a legislator—or staffer in Sacramento—I could find another 15 minutes in my schedule in the next hour and they will take care of me—in the area.

“Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) introduced Assembly Bill 862 today that would prohibit the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) from operating a secret DMV field office that only serves a select group of individuals in state government, including Members of the Legislature and their staff.

“At a time when the DMV is failing to adequately serve Californians, it is unconscionable that lawmakers tasked with keeping the department accountable do not have to wait in the same lines as the people they represent,” Kiley said. “We’ll see if there’s more interest in fixing the DMV once all California Legislators are required to endure the same experience as their constituents.”

Glad to see Kiley is taking action against the abusive, corrupt and incompetent DMV, known for long lines, registering illegal aliens and adding tens of thousands to the voting rolls, illegally. The Legislature in Sacramento is little different than the Politiburo in Moscow.

Congrats to Kevin Kiley for making transparent the DMV elitism.