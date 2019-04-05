Assembly Kevin Kiley: Close SECET DMV Office Just for Legislators

April 5, 2019 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

Try making an appointment with the DMV—it will be weeks and dozens of miles away, before you can find an appointment.  Then when you arrive, as I did last year, had another two hour wait for my “appointment”.  If I were a legislator—or staffer in Sacramento—I could find another 15 minutes in my schedule in the next hour and they will take care of me—in the area.

Glad to see Kiley is taking action against the abusive, corrupt and incompetent DMV, known for long lines, registering illegal aliens and adding tens of thousands to the voting rolls, illegally.  The Legislature in Sacramento is little different than the Politiburo in Moscow.

Congrats to Kevin Kiley for making transparent the DMV elitism.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley Introduces Legislation to Close Secret DMV Office that Serves Members of the Legislature

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley,  4/4/19

 
SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) introduced Assembly Bill 862 today that would prohibit the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) from operating a secret DMV field office that only serves a select group of individuals in state government, including Members of the Legislature and their staff.

“At a time when the DMV is failing to adequately serve Californians, it is unconscionable that lawmakers tasked with keeping the department accountable do not have to wait in the same lines as the people they represent,” Kiley said. “We’ll see if there’s more interest in fixing the DMV once all California Legislators are required to endure the same experience as their constituents.”

Multiple news reports and audits in recent months have highlighted the DMV’s deficiencies, including:

  • Over 6-8 hours wait times in many locations
  • Mishandling of 23,000 voter registrations since passage of Motor Voter law
  • Incorrectly registering over 1,500 ineligible voters, including non-citizens
  • Preventing over 500 eligible voters from registering due to failure to submit paperwork on time
  • Employee sleeping on the job over 2,000 hours
  • Dozens of technology outages disabling operations for hours at a time
  • Failing to comply with federal law regarding Real ID identity verification
  • Resignation of DMV director responsible for mismanagement

Most recently, an audit by the Department of Finance uncovered a number of concerning findings at the DMV including an outdated organizational structure, poor performing IT systems, and a failure to properly train employees to meet the needs of customers.

 

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley represents the 6th Assembly District, which includes the Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado County communities of Cameron Park, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Orangevale, Penryn, Rocklin, Roseville, and Sheridan.

 

