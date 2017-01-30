Assembly Leader Chad Mayes Press Release Needs Friendly Clarifications

By

In a Press Release put on Facebook by GOP Assembly leader Chad Mayes had some comments that were inaccurate. Allow me to note them. In the headline he wrote, “Statement on Executive Order Barring Refugees.” No refugees were barred. All those asking to come to our nation from seven nations President Obama noted were terrorist nations in 2015 are to be extremely vetted. While Obama passed a bill denoting these nations as terrorists, he did nothing about them—President Trump is acting. “recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country”. No one is barred—everyone from the seven nations are extremely vetted” “Religious liberty is a core value of our nation.” Absolutely. In these seven nations it is a capital offense to be a Christian or Jewish. They are attempting to export their bigotry and hatred. I know that Assemblyman Mayes wants to stop that from coming to our shores and State. 4.“when forced to decide between security and liberty, I will always side with liberty.” Again, absolutely—and to keep our liberty we need to assure we do not import terrorists—again I think Assemblyman Mayes agrees. Glad to see Assemblyman Mayes speaking out against terrorism, bigotry and in support of liberty. We are a nation of immigrants and religious freedom is a significant part of our liberties—and to be safe in our communities and homes.

Statement on Executive Order Barring Refugees from Assembly Republican Leader Mayes

Assemblyman Chad Mayes, 1/30/17



SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (Yucca Valley) released the following statement in response to the recent executive order barring refugees from entering the country:

“Religious liberty is a core value of our nation. My ancestors immigrated to America to flee religious persecution. While bolstering our national security is important, when forced to decide between security and liberty, I will always side with liberty.”

Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes serves the 42nd district that includes the Riverside County cities of Banning, Beaumont, Calimesa, Hemet, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and San Jacinto as well as the San Bernardino County cities of Twentynine Palms, Yucaipa and Yucca Valley.