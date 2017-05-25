Assembly member Jacqui Irwin DEMEANS Honest Immigrant—Confuses Them With Dishonest Illegal Aliens.

By

Like the rest of the dishonest Progressives, Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks tries to make honest immigrants into dishonest illegal aliens, and then wants to “protect” them. Ask her a simple question—do you think illegal aliens should be deported and she will tell you that no one is illegal, all are here as human beings. Irwin tries hard to lie to the public and the media allows it. Maybe if the reporter of this article tried to explain SB 54 is about illegal aliens, not legal immigrants, this would be a good story. As it is, the reporter allows Irwin to lie to the people of Ventura County. “While she agrees with most of the goals of SB 54, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Camarillo) said she is concerned about the possibility of serious criminals being released back into the community. “Ventura County is home to many immigrants who are our neighbors, co-workers and friends. They are an integral part of our community and I support them,” she said in a statement provided to the Acorn this week. “Local law enforcement does not and must not carry out federal immigration laws because I believe the public is not being protected if members of our community fear deportation when contacting the police,” she said. “I hope (de León) will work to address this issue as the bill moves forward.” The immigrants also deserve to be protected from the illegal aliens and Irwin does not want to admit there is a difference. Shame on us for re-electing a hack politician that lies with a straight face.

Local reps weigh in on ‘sanctuary state’ bill

By Melissa Simon, ACORN, 5/4/17

A proposed bill that would prevent law enforcement agencies from using their resources to help with immigration enforcement is heading to the California Assembly, and Ventura County authorities are fighting to stop its passage.

Senate Bill 54, authored by state Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and commonly referred to as the “sanctuary state” bill, passed the state Senate April 3 by a vote of 27-12. If it passes the Assembly, where Democrats hold a super-majority, it will go to Gov. Jerry Brown to be signed into law.

Should the bill become law, local and state authorities would be prohibited from asking detainees about immigration status. California authorities would be barred from giving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials access to interview people in custody. Furthermore, ICE officials would not be allowed in state and county jails.

After SB 54’s passage in the Senate last month, de León said the victory was “an acknowledgment of the cultural and economic contributions” made by immigrants and “a rejection of President Trump’s false and cynical portrayal of undocumented residents as a lawless community.”

“Our precious local law enforcement resources will be squandered if police are pulled from their duties to arrest otherwise law-abiding maids, busboys, laborers, mothers and fathers,” he said in a statement. “Trust will be lost. Crimes will go unreported for fear of deportation. Criminals will remain free to victimize others.”

But Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean, who opposes the bill, asserts SB 54 would allow undocumented criminals to return to the streets.

“My No. 1 issue is how do I keep the community safe?” he said. “And the biggest problem with SB 54 is that ICE would not be able to come in and review people that have been known to commit multiple crimes and detain or put those people in the immigration process.

“In essence, this long list of people that come in and out of our facility and have been convicted of very significant crimes will be released back into the community.”

Potential impact

Over the past five years, ICE has detained an annual average of 1,343 undocumented inmates from Ventura County Jail, said VCSO Capt. Garo Kuredjian.

The sheriff’s office used to track inmates’records to determine whether to hold them until ICE officials could take them into custody, Kuredjian said.

But in 2014, a federal judge ruled in Miranda-Olivares v. Clackamas County that ICE has to be present upon a person’s release if the agency wants to detain them.

Kuredjian said that fewer than 1 percent—238 offenders—of the roughly 27,000 inmates booked into the jail between October 2015 and September 2016 were detained by ICE.

Last month, federal immigration authorities detained 50 undocumented individuals who’d been arrested on suspicion of a variety of offenses, including drug crimes, drunk driving, sexual assault, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Only one of those offenders had no previous arrests, current felony charges or prior deportation orders, the captain said.

Kuredjian said it’s hard to know how many Ventura County inmates are undocumented or how many would be affected by SB 54 should it become law.

“We don’t track a person’s immigration status,” he said. “We don’t ask people what their immigration status is whether they’re victims, suspects, witnesses or people in our jail.”

Supporters of SB 54 say the law would build trust between local law enforcement and immigrant communities.

But Dean said he is concerned about the “political rhetoric surrounding immigration.”

“ICE is still going to track down criminals . . . and if they can’t go to the jail in a safe environment then I’d assume they’re going to go into homes and neighborhoods because it’s their job to do immigration enforcement,” the sheriff said. “The bad part is when they go looking for a particular felon in a house, and . . . I would assume they’re going to take anybody they find there that’s undocumented.”

Changes needed

While she agrees with most of the goals of SB 54, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Camarillo) said she is concerned about the possibility of serious criminals being released back into the community.

“Ventura County is home to many immigrants who are our neighbors, co-workers and friends. They are an integral part of our community and I support them,” she said in a statement provided to the Acorn this week.

“Local law enforcement does not and must not carry out federal immigration laws because I believe the public is not being protected if members of our community fear deportation when contacting the police,” she said. “I hope (de León) will work to address this issue as the bill moves forward.”

In his April 3 statement, de León said nobody wants “dangerous or violent criminals roaming our streets.” SB 54, he said, would allow state and local law enforcement to notify ICE before criminals convicted of violent felonies are released so they can be transferred into federal custody.

Assemblymember Dante Acosta (R-Santa Clarita), whose district includes Simi Valley, opposes the bill.

“Some people in Sacramento are trying to play politics with people’s lives, and they want people to believe that SB 54 is about preventing mass deportation and rounding up folks at schools, workplaces or even churches,” Acosta told the Acorn.

“But this would actually be about protecting violent felons from federal law enforcement, and that’s not the business we should be in. We need to come together and agree on real immigration reform that protects good people from hardened criminals and make sure that we’re not preventing the federal government from doing its job. Anything short of that is failing.”