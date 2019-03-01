By

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron Condemns Department of Justice’s Inability to Retrieve Illegal Guns

Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, 3/1/19

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron (Escondido) issued the following statement on the doubling of the number of illegal gun owners on the California Department of Justice’s Armed Prohibited Persons List:

“Republicans have demanded oversight and accountability in the APPS program, but Democrats have rejected our requests at every opportunity. This failure is the result. Maybe the Attorney General should focus a little less on fights with the federal government and a lot more on his job as California’s top law enforcement officer.

“Contrary to what the Department of Justice claims, it’s clear that the APPS backlog is growing, not falling. There are more illegal gun owners in the system now than in 2013, when the Legislature provided $24 million to eliminate the backlog. This is unacceptable and it puts Californians in danger.”

In 2018, Assembly Republicans requested an additional $25 million to allow the Department of Justice to retrieve firearms from people on the APPS list, conditioned on a meaningful reduction in the backlog of prohibited gun owners. Last spring, Senate Republicans called for an oversight hearing to determine the reason for the backlog. Democrats refused to act on either request.