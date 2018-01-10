By

I guess Socialist/Democrat Assembly Speaker Rendon could not find a spare $400 billion a year to finance free health care for illegal aliens already here and those that would be attracted to a State that has free health care AND protects them from the Federal government. The Brits just found out the cost of single health care—50,000 operations had to be postponed—no doctors, no hospitals and no money for the operations. Single payer health care gives you a card, but does not give you health care.

““Absolutely nothing has happened with the bill,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Los Angeles-area Democrat, says of the high-profile Senate measure to establish single-payer health care.

Rendon shelved the bill last year, after it passed the Senate, calling it “woefully incomplete,” because it does not specify how the state would seek federal approval, bypass constitutional spending limits and cover as much as a $400 billion cost.”

Seriously, does anyone think President Trump would give permission for California to destroy health care AND go bankrupt? That would take a Winfrey or Obama, not a serious President.

Assembly Speaker Says Single-Payer Remains Shelved

Ben Bradford, Capitol Public Radio, 1/9/18

“Absolutely nothing has happened with the bill,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Los Angeles-area Democrat, says of the high-profile Senate measure to establish single-payer health care.

Rendon shelved the bill last year, after it passed the Senate, calling it “woefully incomplete,” because it does not specify how the state would seek federal approval, bypass constitutional spending limits and cover as much as a $400 billion cost.

Six months later, the speaker says the status of Senate Bill 562 remains the same.

“The sponsors of the bill have sat on their hands and done nothing for the past six months,” Rendon says. “None of the authors have made any significant amendments.”

Those pointed words about the sponsor refer to the California Nurses Association, the liberal union known for flashy and no-holds-barred advocacy of its causes. After the speaker shelved the bill, the union’s leaders posted an image of a knife sticking out of the California bear—with Rendon’s name on it.

The speaker says he’s more interested in developing a universal health care proposal, which could mix government and private coverage options, rather than focusing solely on a single-payer system.

An Assembly Committee is meeting again next week to discuss universal coverage legislation.