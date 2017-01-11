Assemblyman Allen: Jerry Brown Admits to Squandering $10 Billion in New Taxes

By

Jerry Brown Admits to Squandering $10 Billion in New Taxes

Assemblyman Travis Allen, 1/10/17



Despite acknowledging that a recession will cost $18 Billion a year for three years, Brown spends new tax revenue and extends California spending at record levels

“The clear takeaway from Governor Brown’s extremely vague 2017-18 Budget announcement is that California’s chief executive has no clear plan to address the dire fiscal condition of the world’s 6th largest economy. Despite the collection of $10 billion in new tax revenues, California is now slated to run a $2 billion deficit to be solved with accounting gimmicks.

“Governor Brown’s response? No real plan or structural reforms. Makeshift budget temporizing to paper over the deficit, endorsing huge deficit drivers like MediCal expansion, and blowing out limits on welfare spending – all while paying lip service to spending restraint and insufficient rainy day funds. That’s like diagnosing someone with diabetes and then prescribing them a carton of Twinkies and a Big Gulp.”

“California taxpayers pay some of the highest taxes in the nation, and have the highest poverty rate when factoring in the cost of living. Just last November, California voters approved an additional $10 billion of new taxes to line our government’s pockets, yet the Governor and the Democrats have manage to spend $2 billion more than the state is projected to collect. To add insult to injury, Brown is now asking for $7 billion of new transportation taxes on California drivers. Conservative sounding spin and feel good terms like “budget prudence” can’t camouflage a budget that has California spending increasing by $36 billion over the last 6 years.

“Today’s budget contains no meaningful reforms to meet the needs of Californians. Jobs and businesses are leaving California for other states. Our roads and freeways are crumbling. Our public schools are failing our children and ranked among the lowest in the nation. Our taxes and poverty rate are the highest in the nation. Our unfunded public pension liability and retiree healthcare costs are staggeringly huge at over $275 billion and growing. Tuition at our state colleges and universities keeps climbing, even after the extension of Prop 30 taxes. The shortage of affordable housing is getting worse. Economic opportunity shrinks while income inequality grows. Crime is rising as more and more criminals are released from prison to prey upon citizens. All of this is caused by policies supported by Governor Brown and over 40 years of Democrat control of the Legislature,“ said Assemblyman Travis Allen.

“Rather than addressing California’s very real challenges, Jerry Brown and California Democrats have been more concerned about antagonizing Trump, launching satellites, and raising taxes, while California sinks further into debt. This is not responsible leadership that is concerned about the wellbeing of ordinary Californians. Brown’s dance today on the California budget only serves to extend the failed leadership of tax and spend California Democrats. To quote Governor Brown, California needs to “save your money or lose the farm.” Contrary to the Sacramento delusion, Jerry Brown is losing the farm.”