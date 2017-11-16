Assemblyman Chad Mayes: He is Why Public Distrusts Politicians

I thought the email below that I received from Assemblyman Chad Mayes was a joke or that his email account was hacked. At 9:46am on Thursday, Nov. 16 I called his Sacramento office and spoke with his receptionist, Lee—a very nice lady. She confirmed that indeed Mayes’ office had sent the email. That said, what is he thinking?

In the email he is complaining about a 12 cent gas tax increase, which he did not vote for—good for him. He is showing concern as to the effect of the 12 cent tax increase on Californians. Yet in mid-July, Mayes voted for AB 398 that gave us a 72 cent gas tax increase, starting in 2020—25 months from now.

Does Mayes think the public will not understand his opposition to a 12 cent tax, but support for a 72 cent tax won’t harm the poor and middle class of California? He is upset that he does not know where the money from the 12 cent tax goes—but is happy that a large portion of the 72 cent tax goes to the choo choo to nowhere.

This is from his Facebook account:

October 31 at 8:55am ·

Here’s the fact: As Assembly Republican Leader I ensured that not one Assembly Republican voted to increase the gas tax.

I voted NO.

https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/f…/billVotesClient.xhtml…”

Of course he forgot to mention that he and six other Assembly members DID vote to increase gas taxes by 72 cents. The Facebook note, just two weeks ago, was speaking to an April vote on gas taxes—not the July vote. Trust him?

Why do people have little respect for politicians—Chad Mayes is the poster child for misleading the public. I have to believe his office is telling the truth, they did send this out.