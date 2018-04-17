Assemblyman Jim Patterson, REPUBLICAN, Supports Farmworkers Against Abusive Unions

By

Why do Democrats oppose the counting of ballots in a union election? Why are Democrats opposing farmworkers rights to fair and free elections? Why is the media refusing to expose the hate the Democrats in Sacramento have for farm workers? “AB 3094 would give farmworkers the opportunity to approve labor contracts that are imposed by the Agricultural Labor Relations Board – a government entity. Currently, the ARLB can impose a “contract” without the consent of the workers unlike other unions where formal ratification by the workers is required.” Yup, the government of California, along with the unions impose contracts on workers, without allowing them to vote on the contract. Corruption? Of course. Yet, when Democrats do it, no problem. Glad to see Republicans fighting for the people—just as President Trump is doing.

Sacramento Rally for Assembly Bills to Give California Farmworkers Same Bargaining Rights as Other Union Workers

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, 4/17/18



SACRAMENTO – Dozens of central valley farmworkers will join Assemblyman Jim Patterson in Sacramento on Wednesday at 11:30am for a rally and hearing to support three bills he’s introduced to give California farmworkers the same employment and bargaining rights as almost every other union worker in the state.

The California Farmworker Rights legislative package would empower farmworkers during the labor negotiation process. They will be heard in the Assembly Labor Committee at 1:30pm on Wednesday.

AB 3092 will prevent workers from being abandoned by a bargaining unit by decertifying a labor organization that abandons its workers for a period of three years or more.

AB 3093 provides farmworkers more due process than current law by allowing a new election to take place in a decertification vote. It would further allow that the ALRB’s unilateral decision to throw out an election be subject to the appropriate appellate court so that a higher level of scrutiny and transparency is ensured.

AB 3094 would give farmworkers the opportunity to approve labor contracts that are imposed by the Agricultural Labor Relations Board – a government entity. Currently, the ARLB can impose a “contract” without the consent of the workers unlike other unions where formal ratification by the workers is required.

These bills address the injustice encountered by hundreds of Central Valley farmworkers who continue to fight for their right to be participants in their own labor contract. In November 2013 hundreds of workers cast ballots to decide on decertifying the UFW – whose leadership had been absent for two decades. Those ballots were collected by the Agriculture Labor Relations Board and have yet to be counted.

WHERE: State Capitol | West Steps

WHEN: Wednesday, April 18

Rally on west steps at 11:30am

Hearing in Assembly Labor at 1:30pm in Room 447