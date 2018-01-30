Assemblyman Jim Patterson Wins Approval for Audit of Choo Choo to Nowhere

By

It took long enough, but the Democrats in Sacramento are now so nervous about the abuse of the public, the taxpayers and facts that they agreed to a bill by GOP Assemblyman Jim Patterson (Fresno) to audit the openly corrupt High Speed Rail Authority. In order to get a $10 billion bond approved by the voters, they now admit to lying about the cots, the routes, the financing and the potential ridership—they said anything they needed to steal from the public. The winners? The unions and crony capitalists. Those that supported this canard have to be worried—just another Guv Arnold/Jerry scam.

California High-Speed Rail Audit Approved in Bi-Partisan Vote

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, 1/30/18

SACRAMENTO –The Joint Legislative Audit Committee approved the bi-partisan request for a comprehensive audit of California’s troubled high-speed rail project Tuesday.

The request, introduced by Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) and Senate Transportation Committee Chair Jim Beall (D-San Jose), comes weeks after the California High Speed Rail Authority shared news about the cost of the first section of track jumping an additional $2.8 billion, adding pressure and scrutiny to the project which is already seven years behind schedule.

“Concern for this project is no longer divided along party lines. Those who support high-speed rail should be as alarmed – if not more so – as those opposed to the project,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson. “Even project managers have admitted to serious funding issues that have made a true north to south high-speed train impossible to complete as approved by voters. The High Speed Rail Authority will now answer to the auditor and we will all finally get the non-partisan, independent reality check we’ve been asking for.”

The California State Auditor estimates the audit will take between six to nine months and will cost approximately $350,000. It will include, but not be limited to, the following elements:

Review and evaluate the laws, rules, and regulations significant to the audit objectives. Review and assess the authority’s policies, procedures, and processes for managingcontracts and containing costs for the project, including its processes for tracking, reviewing, and paying contractor invoices.

3.Evaluate the authority’s process for reviewing and approving design-build contract change orders.

To the extent possible, review and evaluate the authority’s efforts to determine the economic impact the project has had on communities in those areas where construction is under way. Determine the extent to which the authority contracts with small and disadvantaged businesses. Review the authority’s sustainability policy and assess its compliance with the policy. Assess the authority’s efforts to evaluate the economic and environmental outcomes of its policy. Determine whether there are opportunities for the authority to expedite the project and reduce costs through cooperation with other transportation entities, such as other transit or rail lines or through capturing additional value through construction of project facilities.

Review and assess any other issues that are significant to the audit.