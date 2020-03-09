By

AB 5 is killing off the trucking industry, journalists, health care workers and more. Joe Biden, obviously doesn’t want those votes—so he is siding with the unions and the Progressives to force all workers to pay bribes to unions in order to work.

The Democrats do not get it—Hillary called workers “deplorable” and the legislative Democrats want to harm the backbone of our society—the workers.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley Responds to Vice President Joe Biden’s Endorsement of AB 5 Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 3/9/20 SACRAMENTO – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), author of the bill to Repeal AB 5, released the following statement in response to Vice President Joe Biden’s endorsement of the new California law: “Vice President Biden’s tweet endorsing AB 5 focuses entirely on a ballot initiative by Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. This suggests he was not properly briefed on the wider impact of the law, which has destroyed the livelihoods of professionals in several hundred industries. “AB 5 goes against the core values of both political parties. National figures like the former Vice President should be encouraging state lawmakers to stand up for those values and break free of the uniquely strong influence of special interests at the California Capitol.” On February 27, the California State Assembly rejected a motion by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) to suspend AB 5 while the Legislature considers at least 34 pieces of corrective legislation introduced by members of both parties. Last week Kiley announced a new bill, AB 2075, to provide a Grace Period for AB 5 compliance through the rest of 2020. This minimal relief has been requested by countless businesses and independent contractors who are currently navigating how to comply with AB 5. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office has estimated that AB 5 affects 1 million Californians. For a sampling of these effects, see the book of AB Stories compiled by Assemblyman Kiley’s office in January.