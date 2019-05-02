Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s Legislation to Stop the Text Tax Passes 8-0!

Good to see an effective GOP legislator. Here you have conservative Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley presenting a bill NOT to tax something. In this case, his bill would stop the taxing of text messages. You would think the bill will be defeated, since Democrats love taxes and do not want anything to stop them.

“Today the Assembly Communications and Conveyance Committee approved AB 162 on a ­­­8-0 vote, a bill authored by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) to statutorily prohibit the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) from taxing text messages or any other technology classified as an “information service” by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The bill now moves forward to a full vote on the Assembly Floor.

“I am very encouraged by the bipartisan support this proposal received today,” Kiley said. “It is important that the Legislature deliver a strong message to the people of California that we want to keep their text messages tax-free.”

That means even the Democrats voted to stop a potential tax! That is leadership. Glad to see a GOP’er able to move quality legislation. Congrats to Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.