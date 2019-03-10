Assemblyman Kiley Announces Resolution to Censure Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein for Applying Religious Test to Catholic Judicial Nominees

At least one member of the California legislature is willing to say it is wrong for Harris and Feinstein to abuse Catholics. At a time when Democrats in the House of Representative openly hate Jews, in the Senate it is Catholics the Democrats hate. The Socialist/Democrat Party is a Party of hate, Jews,, Catholics, the Constitution, the unborn or all religions and freedom. At least Assemblyman Kiley is willing to speak out against the anti-Catholic bigotry of Democrats. We thought that had died with the election of JFK—instead, it has been dormant for years, just now coming out of hibernation.

“– Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) will introduce a resolution that calls on the Legislature to condemn any attempt to disqualify an individual from public office on the basis of their religious beliefs. The resolution will further affirm that the United States Constitution protects people of all faiths from undergoing a religious test in their pursuit of public service.

“The United States was founded on the principle of freedom of religion,” Kiley stated. “It is very important that our Legislature make a strong, bipartisan statement in support of people of all faiths by adopting this resolution.”

The bottom line is simple—Democrats dislike People of Faith, period.