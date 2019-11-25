By

I guess some really do not understand the reason California legalized marijuana. It was NOT for the purpose of ending illegal selling of pot. Nope. It was for the purpose of using the legalization to promote the use of pot—while illegal sales go on. In San Fran, the new DA is ordering police NOT to arrest drug dealers on the street corners. The purpose of the tax increase is to create a bigger market for illegal drugs and pot. As the price of legal marijuana goes up, and as the demand for pot goes up due to it being “legal”, more potheads will buy illegal drugs, since it is much cheaper. The State wants to assure the illegal growers and sellers make more money—so they make the legal stuff too expensive, via higher taxes. Corruption? Just another example of how government abuses everyone—even drug users!

Assemblyman Lackey Demands Justification of Astronomical Cannabis Tax Rate Increase

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, 11/25/19

SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) demands the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) justify its astronomical increase of the cannabis tax rate. Effective January 1, 2020, the wholesale mark-up rate on cannabis products will increase to 80% – a 20% increase from the current mark-up rate.

“Ill-advised California regulators seem to be proponents of the illicit market,” Assemblyman Lackey said. “The regulated cannabis industry is in dire need of tax relief. CDTFA’s increased taxes strengthens the unregulated market; legal cannabis operators cannot compete with the illicit market because of the increasing price differential. Furthermore, this exacerbates the amount of harmful products flooding the market, driving risk to public health.”

CDTFA also announced it will increase the cultivation tax rates to reflect an adjustment for inflation effective January 1, 2020. The cultivation tax will increase accordingly: flower – 40¢/dry-weight ounce; leaves – 12¢/dry-weight ounce; plant – 6¢/ounce.

“We believe that the CDTFA’s decision to increase tax burdens on compliant cannabis operators is counter to developing a safe industry,” said the California Cannabis Industry (CCIA) in a press release. “Widening the price disparity gap between illicit and regulated products will further drive consumers to the illicit market at a time when illicit products are demonstrably putting people’s lives at risk.”