Assemblyman Martin Garrick: OP-ED: HEALTHCARE PROVIDER – Doctor-Patient Relationship

Over 1,000 counties in the United States have one insurance carrier—or NONE. The State of Iowa, the whole State, was just notified the last insurance carrier is leaving. Arizona had a 113% INCREASE in premiums in 2017. Most folks can not afford to use their health insurance card because they must first pay $5-10,000 in deductibles before the insurance kicks in. The premiums are so high folks are doing without. Yet Obama refused to fix the system and the congressional Democrats denounced the Republicans for trying to save quality, cost effective health care for the middle class.

My good friend, the former Republican Assembly Leader Martin Garrick wrote this article, which in part notes:

"If politicians in Washington don't put aside partisan jockeying and replace our broken healthcare system with the market-based solutions of the ACHA, those with pre-existing conditions may soon find that, while their current coverage may technically allow for them to buy insurance on the individual market, the harsh reality is that there is nothing to buy because insurers have fled their states. This is not only devastating to patients with pre-existing conditions, it is morally reprehensible. We need a clean break from the disaster of Obamacare. The ACHA is an important first step in that direction. Republican members of Congress in California stood up and did the right thing, particularly those in very tough reelection battles who have been threatened with political extinction by the left. Leaders like Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Darrell Issa, Ed Royce, and Steve Knight stood up to the political bullies and paid protestors to put California residents first." These members of Congress stood up. Not for Pres. Donald Trump or the Republican Party—they stood up for the hard working people in their districts and the nation. They understood the Democrats would continue to sit on the sidelines waiting and wanting ObamaCare to fail, then blame it on the Republicans. These members of Congress and the others that voted for ACHA decided the health of the national is more important than politics. That is a lesson the Democrats need to learn. We can teach them that in November, 2018—people before politics.

OP-ED: HEALTHCARE PROVIDER – Doctor-Patient Relationship



Mark Garrick, former Assembly Republican Leader, California Political News and Views, 5/25/17

The doctor patient relationship is the most important aspect of our healthcare system. Without that relationship, there is no trust. Without that relationship, it becomes difficult to offer patients the choices they need at costs they can afford.

A system that systematically places government mandates ahead of this sacred relationship places a greater burden on patients and families when making the critical choices they need to make, often forcing them to place cost concerns over care. I believe it is time for a true market based solution for putting patients first. I support the House passage of the American Health Care Act (ACHA), and I applaud every member of Congress who had the courage to support it.

The government’s priority should not be to limit or constrain the free market, but to offer the most choices to patients. Washington politicians, however, have for too long told us that mandating coverage no matter the cost is in the best interest of those we care for. They’re wrong.

Ask the people of Iowa, who recently learned that Medica, the last insurance carrier for most of the state, will likely stop selling individual health policies. Aetna, citing their massive financial losses, just announced they’re pulling out of Virginia’s individual insurance market completely.

If politicians in Washington don’t put aside partisan jockeying and replace our broken healthcare system with the market-based solutions of the ACHA, those with pre-existing conditions may soon find that, while their current coverage may technically allow for them to buy insurance on the individual market, the harsh reality is that there is nothing to buy because insurers have fled their states. This is not only devastating to patients with pre-existing conditions, it is morally reprehensible.

We need a clean break from the disaster of Obamacare. The ACHA is an important first step in that direction.

Republican members of Congress in California stood up and did the right thing, particularly those in very tough reelection battles who have been threatened with political extinction by the left. Leaders like Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Darrell Issa, Ed Royce, and Steve Knight stood up to the political bullies and paid protestors to put California residents first.

In addition to our California delegation, there are other members of Congress worthy of praise: Arizona Representative Martha McSally fought to ensure that Washington lives by the same rules as the rest of us, co-sponsoring legislation included in the ACHA that would ensure Congress was not exempt from its own provisions. South Florida Congressman Carlos Curbello voted in favor of this clean break from Washington dysfunction, despite the fact that his seat will be among the most closely contested of the 2018 midterm elections.

Now, it’s the U.S. Senate’s turn. As they begin their deliberations, my hope is they protect the important provisions of this market driven, patient-centered bill.