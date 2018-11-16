We could wind up paying for a ghost train from Bakersfield to Madera at a cost of $100 billion. That includes all of the cost for that effort, plus the tens of billions spent elsewhere on stealing private property, lawsuits, etc. The High Speed Rail was meant to make some rich, get campaign donations, all at the expense of the 40 million Californians.
““Today, after a supposed rededication to transparency by the new project CEO Brian Kelley, we are in exactly the same position we were a year ago. Insurmountable funding shortfalls, continued mismanagement and hugely flawed assumptions mean this project is dead in the water.
“We also learned this week that the Southern California leg costs could cost as much as $11 billion more than was listed in the 2018 business plan released in February.
“There will never be a completed track from the Bay Area to Los Angeles. This project cannot be revived in its current state and this audit is further proof that the best we can hope for is a rump railroad running from Bakersfield to Madera.”
At some point we will say not another dime—then which the crony capitalists sue—they want their money, no matter want it does to the people of California.
|Assemblyman Patterson Statement on State Auditor’s High Speed Rail Audit
Assemblyman Jim Patterson, 11/15/18
|FRESNO – Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) made the following statement regarding the audit results released Thursday a year after his initial request for an emergency audit of the project. That request was made amid revelations of a multi-billion dollar funding shortfall for the 119 mile central valley segment as well as a seven year delay and the clear lack of leadership as key executives left their posts.
“The High Speed Rail Authority is under extreme scrutiny by the Federal Rail Administration as well. If results of the ongoing federal audit shows the HSRA misused Federal funds in violation of the grant agreement, the state could be forced to return $3.5 billion in funding, $2.6 billion of which has already been spent by the HSRA – which would be a devastating blow to a project that’s already collapsing.”
The FRA audit started in April and results are expected in the coming months.
