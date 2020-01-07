By

Government is corrupt. Government is incompetent and mismanaged. Now even the Democrats see the Democrat controlled County Fairs Boards (The Governor appoints Fair Board members, hence all the Fair Boards are run by Democrats) are corrupt. “Assembly Bill 1841 would put new requirements in place for local fairs, such as mandate that employees undergo ethics and conflict-of-interest training, and develop policies to mitigate the potential for misuses of state funds. Last summer, the State Auditor’s Office released a report alleging Kern County Fair officials misused and mismanaged hundreds of thousands of state dollars, such as by taking home state property, misusing state vehicles and making inappropriate purchases. “The State Auditor’s report was alarming and demands immediate corrective action,” Salas said. “I will be closely monitoring the progress of our agricultural associations to ensure that they are acting ethically and using all funds appropriately.” Again, this is why you vote NO on all tax increases and bond measures—until government is honest, why payoff the special interests, the greedy and the unions?

Assemblyman Salas introduces bill aimed at improving oversight, accountability for local fairs

by: Joseph Luizm KGET, 1/6/20

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas has introduced a bill focused on improving oversight and accountability for local fairs after a scathing audit of the Kern County Fair by the state last year.

Assembly Bill 1841 would put new requirements in place for local fairs, such as mandate that employees undergo ethics and conflict-of-interest training, and develop policies to mitigate the potential for misuses of state funds.

Last summer, the State Auditor’s Office released a report alleging Kern County Fair officials misused and mismanaged hundreds of thousands of state dollars, such as by taking home state property, misusing state vehicles and making inappropriate purchases.

“The State Auditor’s report was alarming and demands immediate corrective action,” Salas said. “I will be closely monitoring the progress of our agricultural associations to ensure that they are acting ethically and using all funds appropriately.”

The bill comes after the state audit chided the Department of Food and Agriculture for inadequate oversight of the fair and failing to perform compliance audits that could have uncovered and addressed these activities sooner.

Carnival Warehouse, a news site focusing on carnivals and fairs, recently ranked last year’s Kern County Fair as 46 out of the top 50 fairs in the country based on attendance.

