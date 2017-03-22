Assemblyman Travis Allen Asks: “Where Does it End?”–$6 Billion Bond

By

California already has a debt of $1.5 trillion according to the Democrat State Controller. Our pension systems are collapsing, CalPERS has an unfunded liability of $1.4 trillion and CalSTRS is at about $200 billion. In the case of the pension systems, starting July 1, the mandatory contributions go up by an average of 13%.. Watch basic services being cut, education cut and the quality of life will go down. “This week, Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) spoke in opposition to a new $3 billion park bond authored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) that would ultimately cost California taxpayers over $6 billion in repayment and interest. “Once again the CA Democrats are asking for more money from Californians. And I ask: where does it end? When Jerry Brown became Governor, his first state budget in 2011 was $86 Billion. Today, it’s $122 Billion. Where did the extra $36 Billion go?” This bond, if passed will add another $6 billion to the debt of the State. Expect more education and housing bonds—plus tax increases on the 2018 ballot. California is in a death spiral caused by electoral suicide.

California Assemblyman Travis Allen Asks: “Where Does it End?”

California Democrats propose yet another $6 billion of debt for California

Assemblyman Travis Allen, 3/21/17



SACRAMENTO – This week, Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) spoke in opposition to a new $3 billion park bond authored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) that would ultimately cost California taxpayers over $6 billion in repayment and interest.

“Once again the CA Democrats are asking for more money from Californians. And I ask: where does it end? When Jerry Brown became Governor, his first state budget in 2011 was $86 Billion. Today, it’s $122 Billion. Where did the extra $36 Billion go?

“It didn’t go to fix our roads – we have the worst traffic in the entire nation. It didn’t go to fix our water infrastructure – our dams are bursting and decaying. And it certainly didn’t go to fix crime in California, which rose by 7.6 percent in 2015.

“The bottom line is Californians are tired. They’re tired of excuses, they’re tired of empty promises, and they’re tired of paying the highest taxes in the nation. Californians are tired of politicians time and again coming after their money and asking for more. The latest bond measure is yet another money grab by Sacramento politicians who are more than eager to spend Californians’ money.

“If the state needs extra money for our parks, then the $36 Billion that Jerry Brown has been spending since 2011 should be more than enough. Let’s keep Californians money where it belongs: in their pockets,” stated Assemblyman Travis Allen.

Three new bonds have been passed since Governor Brown took office: 1) 2014 Water Bond – $7.12 Billion 2) 2014 Veteran Housing Bond – $600 Million 3) 2016 School Facility Bond – $9 Billion, totalling $16.72 Billion in new indebtedness. AB 18 would place a $3.105 billion bond on the June 5, 2018, ballot, with the total anticipated costs to taxpayers exceeding $6 Billion in principal repayments and interest.

You can view the full speech here:https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=AX1wOT_gWTg