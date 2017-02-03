By

California Assemblyman Travis Allen Calls for Leave Without Pay for UC Berkeley Chancellor for Role in Inciting Riot on Wednesday Night

Assemblyman Travis Allen, 2/3/17

SACRAMENTO –Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) released the following statement:

“The administration of UC Berkeley has a responsibility to provide security and protection to ensure free speech on campus for all. The riot on Wednesday night was beneath the dignity of Californians and was a direct result of the permissive attitude of the University’s faculty and administration. Until UC Berkeley demonstrates that they can protect free speech on their campus, California should place Chancellor Nicholas Dirks on administrative leave without pay and a thorough audit of UC Berkeley’s campus security procedures and student communications should be completed.”

According to a quote from Chancellor Dirks in his January 26th open letter to UC Berkeley:

“Our student groups enjoy the right to invite whomever they wish to speak on campus, but we urge them to consider whether exercising that right in a manner that might unleash harmful attacks on fellow students and other members of the community is consistent with their own and with our community’s values.”

“Mr. Dirk’s responsibility as Chancellor is clearly to ensure that words of any kind don’t “unleash attacks on fellow students”. It is patently wrong to justify any act of violence based on the expression of ideas. The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees free speech, and the expression of opinions on a California taxpayer funded campus, even ones with which the faculty and administration disagree, should never be a justification for masked thugs pepper spraying young women, beating bystanders with flagpoles, smashing windows with bricks, setting bonfires on campus, and attacking police officers.”

In the words of Ronald Reagan, when as Governor in 1969 when he stopped the UC Berkeley riot:

“All of it began the first time some of you who know better, and are old enough to know better, let young people think that they have the right to choose the laws they would obey as long as they were doing it in the name of social protest”

UC Berkeley Chancellor Dirks knew better, and his lax attitude on security and personal animosity toward the speaker directly led to the destruction on Wednesday evening. In his own words:

“ [The planned speaker] is a troll and provocateur who… has been widely and rightly condemned for engaging in hate speech”

The riot which occurred on Wednesday evening was in response to a planned speech and resulted in multiple arrests, physical violence committed against bystanders and police officers, and the destruction of Campus property valued at over $100,000.

“It’s time for California to suspend Chancellor Dirks and thoroughly review the University’s safety procedures and administrative communication policies to ensure that instances of lawless rioting and physical violence on campus don’t recur in the future as they have in the past,” said Assemblyman Travis Allen.