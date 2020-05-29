Assemblymembers Kiley and Fong Announce Bill to Shift High-Speed Rail Dollars to Education

High Speed Rail has been a multi-billion scam by special interests, unions and donors to the highly placed. It started by the leaders of the effort, including Arnold Schwarzenegger LYING about the potential ridership (they doubled the ridership), they lied about the costs—claimed under $40 billion—actual is closer to $200 billion. And they lied about the route and when it will be finished. They claimed it would be working by 2022. In fact, not till 2040—when other technologies, cheaper ones, could be used.

“Assembly Education Committee Vice Chair Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) and Assembly Transportation Committee Vice Chair Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) have announced legislation to put the brakes on High-Speed Rail funding for two years. This will serve the dual purpose of freeing up over $3 billion to stave off cuts to education, while allowing the High-Speed Rail project to be reassessed in light of alternative emerging transportation technologies.

“This bill will spare our schools considerable pain,” Assemblyman Kiley said. “It also gives us an opportunity to reevaluate a project that has gone nowhere for the last decade, and shows no signs of going anywhere in the next decade.”

We will see if the Democrats and the Governor want to continue harming education, while financing a lie? In an age where we are told public transportation is a CAUSE of the Coronavirus, think folks will use a VERY expensive alternative to driving?