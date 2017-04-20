By

Next week a speaker will be stopped by bullies and Soros organized goons from speaking about freedom, the Constitution, illegal aliens or some other issue on a California campus financed by the taxpayers. A professor will tweet that Trump should be assassinated and another professor will tell her students that Trump wants people of color dead. In answer to this, two well meaning members of the Assembly got a resolution passed 76-0 in favor of “committing” to free speech on the campuses. No action—just a resolution that the goons and Soros, and Janet Napolitano will not read. Want free speech on campus? Fire Napolitano and the professors promoting the hate and violence on campus. Want free speech, arrest the goons on civil rights violations—free speech is a civil right—and make it a Federal charge, with high bail, so the thugs are behind bars till their trial. Glad to see the Democrats and Republicans unite in the Assembly to “commit” to free speech—now that they have shown why legislators get little trust and respect, they can do something real—fire those paid for by the taxpayers who are supporting and promoting the violence, bullying and end of civil rights on campus. The public wants action, not “commitments.

Assemblymen Kiley/Quirk Pass Resolution Urging California Universities to Commit to Free Speech

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, 4/20/17

This morning the State Assembly voted 76-0 in favor of ACR 21, a resolution urging California’s universities to renew their commitment to freedom of speech as a foundational campus value. The resolution was authored by Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) and Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D-Hayward).

“Usually with legislation, we are asked to support one idea or another,” Kiley said on the Assembly floor. “Today’s resolution is a lot easier: we’re supporting ideas themselves, at the place where they are most vital – our institutions of higher learning.”

Assemblyman Quirk also spoke on the measure. “As a scientist and teacher at three universities I strongly believe that free speech is one of the most precious rights we have,” Quirk said. “However, after the violent demonstrations at the UC Berkeley campus, many believe that California doesn’t actually allow for free speech. We have to change that. I know that colleges and universities struggle to balance free speech and free expression; but I also know it can be done. The University of Chicago and UC Irvine have shown us how we can develop the right policies to ensure free speech.”

The resolution asks California universities to adopt what is known as the University of Chicago Statement on Free Expression, or a similar free speech statement, that guarantees “all members of the University community the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge and learn,” and that affirms the university’s “solemn responsibility not only to promote a lively and fearless freedom of debate and deliberation, but also to protect that freedom when others attempt to restrict it.”

Its passage takes place against a backdrop of several high-profile instances in which campus speech was limited or shut down. That includes protests at Berkeley, Davis, and Middlebury, as well as the proliferation of restrictive speech codes and a rise in disinvitations to campus speakers (totaling 43 reported instances in 2016, up from six in 2000). The trend is referenced in the prologue of ACR 21, which cites a statement from UC Chancellor Janet Napolitano warning that “freedom of speech” is giving way to “freedom from speech” on college campuses.

Eighteen universities have free speech statements modelled on the Chicago Statement on Free Expression. The California State Assembly is the first legislative body in the country to urge its adoption.