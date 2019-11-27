ASSEMBLYWOMAN IRWIN: Lies by OMISSION

By

Assemblywoman Irwin is proud that she had a portion of the 101 freeway renamed after Ventura County Deputy Sheriff Ron Helus. He was killed at the Borderline shooting. Some how Irwin forgot she was also responsible for killing a fund raiser for the family of Helus—because Republicans would participate. She also forgot she took the side of Russia and China, along with Newsom and his Democrats, to try to keep a candidate off the ballot running for President of the United States. Irwin voted for SB 27—declared unanimously by the State Supreme Court as unconstitutional, an effort to act like a totalitarian State. Nor did she mention that with a $33 billion reserve, including $7 billion from this past year, she voted for $4.4 billion in new State taxes and fees, plus supports raising property taxes by over $11 billion a year by ending Prop. 13 protections for industrial and commercial property. The media allows her to lie by omission. Any wonder the media has little trust or respect and readers are down?

Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin: Happy Thanksgiving

Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, 11/26/19

As we enter into the final weeks of this year I wanted to share with you some of the wins we have achieved in 2019 for our community.



Early Childhood Education – The needs of working families were heard, and I was able to secure $5 million in funding for a new Early Childhood Education and Learning Lab School at CSU Channel Islands. This new center will not only provide a place for children, but also train the next generation of pre-school teachers.



Public Safety – I worked with law enforcement to make sure our laws keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, including $3 million in funding for local law enforcement to secure guns from felons.



Infrastructure – State Funded projects including the Rice Avenue Overpass

($70 million) and emergency repairs to the Oxnard Waste Water Treatment Plant

($9.5 million) are well underway.



Environment – I authored a bill that would set the highest required recycled content in single use bottles in the world, which received bi-partisan support.



Veterans – I worked to protect our most vulnerable veterans, by providing housing and ensuring they get the benefits that they earned.



Most recently, I authored ACR-17 which renamed a portion of Highway 101 after Sgt. Ron Lee Helus who made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting those at the Borderline Bar & Grill. The unveiling of the signs this month by local leaders, friends, and the family of Sgt. Helus embodied the journey of healing and support that we have all gone through this past year.



I look forward to continuing to represent you and our community.



Happy Thanksgiving