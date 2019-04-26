Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez on Chad Mayes: His Word is Worthless

Finally, folks in Sacramento are willing to speak out against the dishonesty and attitudes of Chad Mayes—the GOP’er who wants to get rid of a Republican President—and supports massive tax increases.

““Chad,

“Regrettably, I am returning the basketball you gave to me. It has been shredded and is now completely worthless, just like your word.

“Be Best, Melissa.”

Melendez used scissors to slash the ball.

“When you get double-crossed, it pisses you off.”

No comment needed. Melendez expresses what we all know, family, friends and political colleagues—Chad Mayes is about Chad Mayes. How bad is he? This information became public—watch for more.