Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez on Chad Mayes: His Word is Worthless

Finally, folks in Sacramento are willing to speak out against the dishonesty and attitudes of Chad Mayes—the GOP’er who wants to get rid of a Republican President—and supports massive tax increases.
No comment needed. Melendez expresses what we all know, family, friends and political colleagues—Chad Mayes is about Chad Mayes. How bad is he? This information became public—watch for more.
Dan Morain, What Matters, 4/26/19
Assemblyman Chad Mayes isn’t an L.A. Clippers fan.
So when a Clippers executive gave Mayes a basketball signed by Clippers players a few years ago, Mayes figured he’d score a few points by passing it to Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, among the Clippers’ long-suffering fans.
Fast-forward to the April 10 Assembly Elections Committee hearing.
- Melendez, a Republican from Lake Elsinore, offered Assembly Bill 359, an anti-revolving door measure that would ban ex-legislators from lobbying for five years after they’ve left office, rather than the current one-year prohibition.
- She thought she could count on Mayes’ vote. Mayes, a Republican from Yucca Valley, thought otherwise, deciding the bill was being done for show, and spoke against it. The bill died.
- Later, one of Melendez’s aides delivered a pink gift bag to Mayes’ office. Mayes and his staff opened it to find the cut-up remnants of the basketball and a note:
“Chad,
“Regrettably, I am returning the basketball you gave to me. It has been shredded and is now completely worthless, just like your word.
“Be Best, Melissa.”
Melendez used scissors to slash the ball.
“When you get double-crossed, it pisses you off.”
Mayes was, well, amazed.
