Why did California gas prices spike on April 1? ““Pump prices have spiked in California as unexpected and planned maintenance and the switchover to more-expensive summer blend gasoline continues, ultimately increasing the national average. Out of California’s 10 refineries, six have seen a reduction in refined products output, including gasoline, due to maintenance upgrades and necessary repairs.” In reality there is only one cause for the timing of the increase—California rules on gas formula’s to be used starting April 1. Yes, tax are high and getting higher. But, it is Sacrament policy causing the poverty of the California family. If you think gas is too high now, on July 1, 2019 the gas tax increases by 5 cents a gallon, thanks to SB!—the bill we did not repeal last November (Prop. 6). Then on January 1, 2020, thanks to Cap and Trade, the cost could go up another 72 cents a gallon. Why are people fleeing this State? Look at the price of gas and the reasons—government rules and government taxes.

At $4.016 a Gallon, California Has Nation’s Highest Average Gas Price

By Alex Madajian, cnsnews, 4/17/19

(CNSNews.com) — California has the highest average gas prices in the country, at $4.016 per gallon of regular gas as of April 17, 2019 – more than a dollar higher than the national average of $2.832 per gallon, according to data released Wednesday by the American Automobile Association (AAA) This is “the most expensive pump price seen in the state since July 2014,” AAA reports.

AAA attributes the forty-cent jump in California gas prices in April to unexpected refinery maintenance, a more expensive blend of gas, and the high cost of supplementing the gas supply with imported fuel:

“Pump prices have spiked in California as unexpected and planned maintenance and the switchover to more-expensive summer blend gasoline continues, ultimately increasing the national average. Out of California’s 10 refineries, six have seen a reduction in refined products output, including gasoline, due to maintenance upgrades and necessary repairs.”

The five highest average gas prices in the U.S. are all in the western region of the country:

California: $4.016 Hawaii: $3.586 Washington: $3.424 Oregon: $3.323 Nevada: $3.323

Meanwhile, the five states with the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas are all southern states, with Alabama ($2.505) boasting the cheapest gas in the nation:

Louisiana: $2.543 S. Carolina: $2.533 Arkansas: $2.533 Mississippi: $2.520 Alabama: $2.505

Average prices for regular, mid-grade, premium and diesel fuel for each of the 50 states are published daily on the AAA website.