No one has questioned Jerry Brown about his incompetence as an Administrator. We know about the DMV problems. We know that the voting rolls have tens of thousands of illegal aliens and voters—and Brown refuses to demand honest elections. Add to that the 3500 CalTrans employees that are not needed, the unfunded liabilities of the State pension systems, the failed education system using Common Core, the crime wave. Add this to the list of incompetence by the old and confused Guv Brown: Why is Gavin Newsom doing well in the Polls? Because the media refuses to report, in depth of the corruption and incompetence of the Brown-Newsom regime. Our State is losing economic power as policy forces the middle class to flee the State. This is $4 billion we lost due to Sacramento.

It’s your money: Auditor says Medi-Cal riddled with problems

At least $4 billion in questionable Medi-Cal payments

Central Valley Business Times, 10/30/18

Pervasive discrepancies found Management of the state’s Health Care Services’ Medi-Cal eligibility system is rife with discrepancies that add up to possibly billions of dollars misspent, says state Auditor Elaine howl in a new report released Tuesday. In brief from Ms. Howle’s report:

Health Care Services paid at least $4 billion in questionable Medi-Cal payments from 2014 through 2017 because it did not ensure that counties resolved eligibility discrepancies between the state and county Medi-Cal eligibility systems in a timely manner.

When Medi-Cal eligibility data in the state and county systems was compared, auditors found “pervasive discrepancies. Our analysis of 10.7 million beneficiary records from December 2017 found more than 453,000 were marked as eligible in the state system but not in the county system for at least three months.”

The auditors identified an instance in which Health Care Services paid a managed care plan more than $383,000 for a person who apparently had been dead for four years.

Nearly 40 percent of the 453,000 discrepancies identified in Ms. Howle’s report were related to beneficiaries who had been given temporary eligibility status but whose cases had

exceeded the permissible period for resolving their eligibility — many cases had exceeded the permissible period by at least three years.

“Because we identified beneficiaries with discrepancies from only one point in time—December 2017—and because we did not examine beneficiaries who were eligible for Medi-Cal through other entitlement programs, the monetary impact of the problem we identified could be greater than $4 billion.”

In addition, says the state’s top watchdog, Health Care Services may be denying benefits to individuals who may be entitled to receive them because discrepancies have not been resolved.

“We found roughly 54,000 individuals whom counties designated as eligible but were not listed as eligible in the state system,” the report says.

“To recover inappropriately spent funds, prevent future erroneous payments, and ensure eligible individuals’ access to care, Health Care Services should resolve the discrepancies we identified and recover erroneous payments where allowable by June 30, 2019,” the report says.

And to prevent future erroneous payments, Health Care Services should implement procedures by the end of this year to ensure timely resolution of system discrepancies, Ms. Howle says. These procedures should include Health Care Services regularly following up on recurring, unresolved system discrepancies with the responsible county, she adds.

“Health Care Services agreed with our recommendations and indicated that it plans to implement them. However, Health Care Services stated that it could not commit to implementing all of them within our recommended time frames,” the report says.

For the full report: http://www.auditor.ca.gov/pdfs/reports/2018-603.pdf