Kevin Spacey got fired immediately after his pedophilia became public. Weinstein got fired immediately after his sexual harassment was exposed. Yet, in Sacramento Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra is still on the job and now Senator tony Mendoza is still working and the Democrats are protecting the sexual harassment, abuse of workers and the sex games of these two and others. They got fired for reporting sexual harassment—and Speaker Rendon has supported the abuser! Corruption? Hollywood does it right—folks are fired immediately. In Sacramento the Democrats allow the abusers money for re-election. Who says Democrats protect women's rights? Not those abused by Mendoza, Bocanegra and others.

Attorney: California Senator Fired Capitol Staffers Who Reported Alleged Misconduct With Young Female Colleague

Ben Adler, Bob Moffitt, Capital Public Radio, 11/10/17

California state Sen. Tony Mendoza fired three employees after they reported his alleged inappropriate behavior toward a young female colleague, according to an attorney representing one of the staffers.

“This smacks of retaliation,” attorney Micha Star Liberty said Thursday.

The Mendoza allegations are the latest to roil the Legislature following the release of a letter signed by more than 100 women last month. The women, who have worked in and around the Capitol, described a culture of harassment, and many called the process to report misconduct deeply flawed.

Liberty said Mendoza, a Los Angeles County Democrat, repeatedly offered verbal and text invites to the young woman, a California Senate fellow, to visit him at home. Liberty also said that, on one occasion, the lawmaker invited the fellow to his hotel room at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County.

She said two of the former Mendoza staffers reported their boss’ actions in early September to the Rules Committee, which also serves as the Senate’s human resources department. A third staffer did so later that month.

On September 22 – one week after the Legislature adjourned for the year – she said Rules Committee staff and Senate sergeants-at-arms met with the three employees in Mendoza’s office.

During that meeting, the three employees offered significant details to back their claims, according to Liberty. “We want you to understand that this is an official report of sexual harassment,” they said.

In response, the lawyer said, they were handed termination letters.

A copy of one of the September 22 letters, obtained by Capital Public Radio, indicates that the three staffers were placed on paid administrative leave “effective immediately” and with an “operative date” of termination for September 30.