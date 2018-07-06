By

Claiming “asylum” is the scam used by illegal aliens, with documents provided them with by the Mexican government, the ACLU and other supporters of the violation of our borders—drug cartels, human and sex traffickers—all tell their prey, claim “political asylum” and you might get to stay. We have found out that almost all of these folks, have nothing to prove their statement—but can’t hurt to try, right? “Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday rescinded a 2011 Justice Department guidance mandating that asylum seekers and refugees have a “right” to work in the U.S. The Obama-era document was included on a list of 24 Justice Department guidances that Sessions scrapped because he said they were “unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law” or imposed without congressional approval.” “That’s wrong, and it’s not good government,” Sessions said in a statement.” Glad to see that Attorney General Session is draining the awmp of criminals, druggies and stopping organizations that prefer our nation to be a nation of crime. Sad—but at least it is stopping.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinds guidance safeguarding the right of refugees, asylum seekers to work in the U.S.

By Chris Sommerfeldt | NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, 7/3/18

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday rescinded a 2011 Justice Department guidance mandating that asylum seekers and refugees have a “right” to work in the U.S.

The Obama-era document was included on a list of 24 Justice Department guidances that Sessions scrapped because he said they were “unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law” or imposed without congressional approval.

“That’s wrong, and it’s not good government,” Sessions said in a statement.

The 2011 guidance, which was issued by the Office of Special Counsel for Immigration-related Unfair Employment Practices, ensured asylum seekers and refugees were “authorized to work indefinitely” and could obtain Social Security cards “without employment restrictions.”

The guidance also barred employers from demanding Department of Homeland Security-issued immigration documents from refugees and asylum seekers as long as they could present Social Security cards or American driver’s licenses.

In another blow to immigrants, Sessions included a 2009 guidance on the chopping block that urged employers to “avoid ‘citizens only’ hiring policies,” such as demanding a “particular immigration status” from job applicants.

Sessions’ sweeping rollback comes as the Trump administration continues to enforce its hawkish immigration agenda, including its “zero tolerance” policy on illegal entries, which resulted in the forced separations of thousands of children from their undocumented parents at the southern border.

