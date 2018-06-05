By

This is going to hurt. Humboldt County may have erroneously taxed marijuana cultivators millions more than they should. The bigger question is whether this is the only county that has tried to take advantage of the pot industry—plus what other industries have been scammed by government? “The suit was filed May 14 by attorney Eugene “ED” Denson and co-counsel Frederic Fletcher on behalf of the Humboldt-Mendocino Marijuana Advocacy Project, the Humboldt Cannabis Taxpayer’s Association, the Humboldt Voters’ Association and two Bridgeville property owners. They claim that the changes made to Measure S effectively swelled the amount of taxes owed by growers and could end up costing cannabis cultivators their property. “At this point, my researcher tells me that there’s been about $4 million collected from 2017 taxes, most of which are probably illegal,” said Denson. “So it’ll be a big deal to get this money back to the community and out from the county’s hands.” The voters passed a ballot measure—and then the Board of Supervisors “translated” it into up to $4 million in illegal tax collections—with attorneys fees and interest, this Democrat Board of Supervisors will cost the taxpayers u to $10 million—a lot of money wasted due to greed by elected officials.

Attorneys Say Humboldt Owes Pot Cultivators Millions

California County News, 06/3/2018

Humboldt County is facing a lawsuit from cannabis stakeholders who say the Board of Supervisors made unwarranted changes to a voter-approved measure spelling out cannabis grow taxes. Now they want to see millions of dollars returned to cultivators.

The suit was filed May 14 by attorney Eugene “ED” Denson and co-counsel Frederic Fletcher on behalf of the Humboldt-Mendocino Marijuana Advocacy Project, the Humboldt Cannabis Taxpayer’s Association, the Humboldt Voters’ Association and two Bridgeville property owners. They claim that the changes made to Measure S effectively swelled the amount of taxes owed by growers and could end up costing cannabis cultivators their property.

“At this point, my researcher tells me that there’s been about $4 million collected from 2017 taxes, most of which are probably illegal,” said Denson. “So it’ll be a big deal to get this money back to the community and out from the county’s hands.”

The Times Standard lays out the myriad ways that the language of Measure S was changed, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs argue that the Board’s changes violate Proposition 218 and other laws which prohibit increasing an approved tax without voters’ say.

Humboldt County Counsel Jeff Blanck has said the suit has no merit.

“We are complying with the voters’ intent. The fact that it needs to be interpreted is not illegal.”

The county has two more weeks to issue a formal response.