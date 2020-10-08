By

Los Angeles wants to spend $400 billion (not a typo) over 30 years on buses and trains. Newsom lied when he ran for office that he opposed the train to nowhere—now he is giving billions a year to this union/special interest scam. The people, with their feet are telling government that they want no part of the dirty, virus carrying, disease and crime ridden, unreliable buses or trains.

August Transit Ridership Down 63 Percent

By The Antiplanner, 10/7/20

August transit ridership was 63.2 percent lower than in August, 2019, according to data released yesterday by the Federal Transit Administration. This is not much of an improvement over July, when ridership was 64.9 percent below July 2019.

As in previous months, rail ridership was down by more than bus ridership: 74.2 percent vs. 51.8 percent, reflecting the fact that rail riders tend to have higher incomes and are more likely to be able to work at home than bus riders. Similarly, the worst-performing transit systems tended to be in urban areas with large numbers of people who can work at home: San Francisco-Oakland ridership was down 79.4 percent while Washington DC-area ridership was down 79.1 percent. In contrast, ridership in San Antonio, which has no rail transit and whose riders are mainly working class, was down by 49.2 percent.

Despite staggering losses in ridership, many transit agencies have made only modest reductions in service thanks to the credulity of Congress and other funders. Congress gave the transit industry a $25 billion bailout as a part of the CARES Act, and while most transit agencies will soon have burned through those funds, they are counting on another bailout before they run out.

Rail transit service (measured in vehicle-revenue miles) is down by less than 20 percent, while bus service is down by 28 percent. It’s typical of the politically driven transit system that it is maintaining better service for white-collar workers who aren’t riding transit while it made bigger cuts in service to blue-collar workers who are still riding it.

New York transit service was down 18 percent despite a 64 percent drop in riders. Washington service is down 42 percent and San Francisco-Oakland service is down 37 percent, much less than their drops in ridership.

Transit systems in a few urban areas seem to have taken drastic steps, however. If the numbers in the FTA database are accurate, service in Detroit was down by 93 percent while Pittsburgh was down 94 percent and Cleveland was down a stunning 97 percent. While the numbers are only preliminary, the transit systems in these regions had entered a death spiral before the pandemic, and the pandemic may have accelerated that spiral.

As usual, you can download the Antiplanner’s enhanced version of the FTA’s database. On both the ridership (“UPT” for unlinked passenger trips) and service (“VRM” for vehicle-revenue miles) pages, the raw data (ridership or miles by month) are in cells A1 through HY2192. Columns HZ through IR show annual totals for 2002 through 2020.

Column IS shows the percentage drop in August 2020 compared with August 2019. Column IT shows the percentage drop for the year 2020 to the end of August compared with January-August 2019.

Rows 2194 through 2215 show totals by transit mode. Row 2216 shows the total for the New York urban area, making it possible to track (in row 2218) what percentage of total transit ridership takes place in that region (typically about 44 percent).

Rows 2220 through 3219 show totals by transit agency. Finally, rows 3220 through 3423 show totals for the 200 or so largest urban areas. A few urban areas, such as Ogden Utah and Murrieta California have zeros in the totals because their transit services are provided by a transit agency in another urban area.