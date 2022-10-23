By

Authorities warn residents of uptick in burglaries allegedly being committed by South American crime rings

BY CBSLA, 10/21/22

Southern California law enforcement officials are warning residents to be extra cautious after a noted increase in crime and burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings.

The increase has been on the minds of many Angelenos in recent months, as follow-home robberies, catalytic converter thefts and a litany of other crimes have continued to make headlines. In July, police issued an alert to residents throughout the Southland, warning of an increase in robberies, and several law enforcement agencies have upped their task forces and patrols with seemingly no end in sight.

For one Huntington Harbor neighborhood, those warnings became a reality when eight different homes were robbed in the span of a month.

Despite efforts from Huntington Beach Police Department, installing surveillance signage and cameras and adding patrols in the area, residents say nothing has changed.

“We have alarms. You could have motion sensors. They’re still getting in. They don’t care,” said Lisa Rudy, whose home was burglarized weeks ago. “They’re in and out in five minutes. They know. They’re watching us they know when we are not there.”

Police say that crime rates have jumped back up pre-pandemic levels, a portion of which they’re attributing to a new trend in burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings.

They claim that members of these rings, referred to as SATG, or South American Theft Groups, are coming to America under the guise of tourists before hitting homes throughout Southern California.

The crimes have been committed from San Diego up to Ventura County, often targeting affluent neighborhoods. Police note that the majority of the burglaries happen towards the end of the week, often when the homeowners are out to dinner.

They often enter through the second floor of the home and leave in a “high-end vehicle,” so they can blend in with the surrounding area.

Cari Castandeda’s home was targeted under the exact same M.O.

“They took our ladder, went up there, and that’s exactly how they got in,” she said. “I don’t feel safe here anymore. And I want that back. I’m not sure how we get that back.”

A task force was created in an attempt to curb this incidents back in January, but residents don’t feel it’s enough. Instead, they’ve taken matters into their own hands, putting together a community crime newsletter to keep each other informed.

As they continue to work towards a solution, police advise residents to always make it seem like you’re home, even when you aren’t. They recommend locking all doors and windows, even those upstairs, and leave lights on.

Additionally, they warn against ever making plans to leave known, even if it’s just heading to dinner.