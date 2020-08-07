By

Guv Newsom wants two things. One he wants to defund the police. His current budget cuts 26% of the law enforcement budget. Second, he wants to make sure honest, decent people do not have weapons to defend themselves. “AB 2847, would relax the state’s difficult microstamping requirements, but at the same time, it would remove three older handgun models for every new handgun it adds to the official roster of those safe for sale. “In theory it makes the California microstamping or handgun roster easier for manufacturers to comply with,” said gun rights activist Reno May. “What it really is a backdoor handgun ban that would slowly remove guns and make it so that guns could not be added in the future. This is a bad bill,” he cautioned on Thursday.” Democrats prefer victims. Republican want criminals controlled. The election is November 3—how will you vote?

Photo courtesy of krazydad/jbum, Flickr.

Backdoor handgun ban up for a vote in California

Press California, 08/07/2020

Sacramento, Calif. — A proposed amendment to California’s Handguns Certified for Sale law seems like a minor change at first, but Second Amendment advocates warn that it would amount to a de facto ban on handgun sales in the state.

AB 2847, would relax the state’s difficult microstamping requirements, but at the same time, it would remove three older handgun models for every new handgun it adds to the official roster of those safe for sale.

“In theory it makes the California microstamping or handgun roster easier for manufacturers to comply with,” said gun rights activist Reno May.

“What it really is is a backdoor handgun ban that would slowly remove guns and make it so that guns could not be added in the future. This is a bad bill,” he cautioned on Thursday.

The measure, sponsored by Assembly Member David Chiu (D-17), passed the Senate Public Safety Committee last week.

“It’s a legislative attempt to legitimize California’s arbitrary and irrational ‘safe’ handgun roster,” warns the Firearms Policy Coalition.

“AB 2847 is an attempt to save a clearly unconstitutional law, and further restrict the rights of Californians.”

Reno and others note that mandatory microstamps, meant to identify handguns, are easily removable, rendering them ineffective.

This bill is scheduled for a vote by the Senate Appropriations committee on August 13th.