Bakersfield SEIU Loses 32% of Members in ONE Year

It appears that the low paid workers living in Bakersfield are smarter than teacher, government workers and many in the construction industry. “From June 2018 to May 2019, membership in the Bakersfield chapter of the Service Employees International Union dropped from 745 to 507, according to the California Policy Center, a think tank that claims to be dedicated to improving the state’s democracy and economy. The 32 percent drop aligns with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in which the court said mandatory fees collected from employees who are not members of unions were unconstitutional. Previously, employees who chose not to join a union were forced to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining. The SEIU is spending millions to promote the split role tax—which if passed, will mean many low paid workers will be replaced with robots, computers or the jobs will just be gone. Thanks to the SEIU, low paid workers will not be able to get pay raises—since the union wants property taxed higher—taking wage increase money and giving it to government.

State nonprofit takes aim at local union membership

By SAM MORGEN, Bakersfield.com. 2/3/20

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018 has caused a significant dip in the membership of one local union, according to a state nonprofit. But some union members may not be aware of the change to law, meaning an even greater drop in membership could occur in the near future.

From June 2018 to May 2019, membership in the Bakersfield chapter of the Service Employees International Union dropped from 745 to 507, according to the California Policy Center, a think tank that claims to be dedicated to improving the state’s democracy and economy.

The 32 percent drop aligns with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in which the court said mandatory fees collected from employees who are not members of unions were unconstitutional. Previously, employees who chose not to join a union were forced to pay fees to cover the cost of collective bargaining.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, which has become known as the Janus Decision, allows employees to be employed in a represented position without joining the union or paying fees.

“If you look at the numbers that you have in front of you, there is a dramatic drop off,” said Will Swaim, president of California Policy Center. “We see the fee-payers are dropping out in Bakersfield, and then there’s nothing done to convince them to rejoin the union.”

Veronica Vasquez, president of the Kern County SEIU chapter, called the California Policy Center’s claims misguided, and said the report did not capture the entirety of what was happening in Kern County.

“Right now in Kern County, employees are struggling to make ends meet and workers are leaving to different counties,” she said, noting that dropping numbers could be associated with poor retention rates. “We need to be taking a closer look at is what is really going on in Kern County.”

She added that the center had been attacking unions across the state, often using a cookie cutter approach for counties with differing situations.

“It’s a multi-million dollar anti-work organization, that’s their agenda,” she said.

Three other local unions analyzed by California Policy Center did not appear to be impacted by the Janus Decision. The Bakersfield Police Department and Fire unions did not experience a significant shift in membership, nor did the union representing employees of the Kern High School District.

Swaim explained the difference was SEIU employees tended to earn a lower income than cops and firefighters, and an extra $50 or $100 a month in their wallets made a larger difference compared to the other represented professions.

California Policy Center plans to begin a publicity campaign soon to educate union members about the Janus Decision. They claim many union members are forced to pay into organizations with political views they do not support. By weakening union membership, unions’ role in politics could decrease.

The campaign will echo previous efforts California Policy Center has started in other areas of the state, like San Diego.

“What we’ve discovered is most public employees are just now learning about the Janus Decision,” Swaim said. “When we started three months after the decision, most people didn’t know anything about it.”

The center’s efforts raise the possibility that even more union members could drop out in the near future. Swaim said the center may buy billboards, do interviews with local media and even canvass neighborhoods to get the word out.

When asked how long he would continue the campaign, Swaim said it would last as long as it takes.