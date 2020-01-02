Bakersfield Taxpayers Give $3 Million to Trillion $$ Amazon

By

Jeff Bezos is worth more than $80 billion. He is the founder and owner of Amazon—a trillion dollar corporation. He hates Donald Trump and used the Washington Post, which he owns to print fake News, lies and misrepresentations about the Trump Administration. Yet, the man in the top five of the richest on the planet just scammed $3 million from the people of Bakersfield. In order for Amazon to build a warehouse and hire 1,000 people, the City brined Amazon with $3 million in tax credits over a ten year period. This is why Sanders, Warren and AOC have gotten the ear of the young, those that oppose corporations being welfare takers. Capitalism is personified, according to them by Amazon which makes billions each MONTH, yet take bribes (tax credits) from the poor and middle class. How many homeless could have been helped with that money? Do not say another town would have bribed Amazon—it is wrong, period. What do you think—should the people of Bakersfield pay taxes to bribe Amazon?

Amazon begins hiring managers for distribution center near Meadows Field Airport

BY JOHN COX, Bakersfield.com, 12/27/19

Management-level hiring has begun at Amazon’s large new distribution center near Meadows Field Airport as the company prepares to launch local operations in spring or summer of 2020.

The e-commerce giant has posted at least half a dozen Bakersfield openings online, one as long ago as July and one as recent as Dec. 17. The positions range from a senior on-site human relations manager to an information technology manager.

None of the jobs listed at the company’s employment portal, https://www.amazon.jobs/en, are for the kind of blue-collar, warehousing-type positions expected to make up the majority of employment at the building on the north side of Merle Haggard Drive.

A company spokeswoman said by email Friday that the bulk of the positions being created at the site will be filled in spring, one to two months before the operation launches. She declined to elaborate.

Amazon has said it intends to create 1,000 full-time, full-benefit jobs paying at least $15 per hour at a new, four-floor “fulfillment center” that measures, by the company’s estimate, 640,000 square feet. The building near Meadows Field is expected to house robots that will work with humans.

The site is one of many distribution centers Amazon operates across the country. They receive and warehouse a wide selection of products that customers nearby can order online in expectation of speedy delivery.

The company said in August that fulfillment center operations typically commence 18 months to two years after the project is announced. That could suggest the launch will take place as late as August.

In November 2018, Kern’s Board of Supervisors offered Amazon $3 million in local tax rebates in exchange for employing 1,000 county residents at an average wage of $31,000 per year at the distribution center. The subsidy package would award the company annual refunds expected to total $575,000 for 11 years.