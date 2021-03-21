Baldwin: End Cesar Chavez California Holiday: He had Illegal Aliens Beaten and Women Sexual Abused

By

This article was written 20 years ago by then Assemblyman Steve Baldwin. “More disturbing was how the UFW treated women and undocumented

Mexican workers who threatened potential UFW farm jobs. In l997, forty

female UFW members filed a lawsuit against the union due to its apparent

practice of urging female members to use sex as a recruiting tool.

However, by far the darkest side of the UFW is its treatment of

undocumented workers. In the mid l980s, Chavez’s brother, Manual, headed

up an effort to attack illegal workers crossing the border in Arizona.

As reported by the Village Voice, UFW thugs manned the border area —

UFW called it “the Wet Line” — and as former Yuma County sheriff Travis

Yancey stated, “they’d catch any ‘wet’ coming through and beat the hell

out of them.” Former UFW staff member Gus Gutierrez said that Manual’s

goons “just went apes— … they just went wild.” Why are Democrats promoting a sexual harasser and a man that was violent towards illegal aliens. If Lincoln goes, and he freed the slaves, there is no reason not to put the memory of Chavez on trial and find him guilty. Get rid of the Holiday, the streets and buildings named after him. Cesar Chavez is in the same class as Harvey Weinstein and the KKK.

Render unto Cesar?

Assemblyman Steve Baldwin, 9/20/2000



The California State Legislature recently passed — and the governor

signed — a bill declaring a new state holiday in honor of the late

Cesar Chavez, founder of the United Farm Workers Union. The proponents

of this bill have argued that such a holiday is warranted since

California does not have a holiday in honor of any Latino. This is

certainly strange given California’s rich Latino heritage, but the

choice of Cesar Chavez is one many strongly disagree with. A holiday

honoree must be someone whose contributions to society are beyond

dispute and whose achievements are clear to all. A person of distinct

greatness.

While Chavez did accomplish some things of significance, much of what

he did is of great contention. A good deal of his image and legacy has

been shaped by Hollywood and a fawning media and, when his legacy is

examined in any detail, a dark side emerges. Many growers and farm

workers alike throughout California strongly dispute the extent of

Chavez’s alleged accomplishments, even challenging UFW’s contention that

Chavez improved the conditions of farm workers. There certainly is not a

consensus that he is a great man worthy of a state holiday. Perhaps a

better idea would have been a holiday in honor of California’s Hispanic

heritage.

To begin with, it’s hard to reconcile the mythology that Chavez was

the spokesperson for California’s farm workers when, in fact, it is

difficult to find farm workers who have anything good to say about him

or the UFW. Indeed, the only lobbying on the holiday bill I’m aware of

by actual farm workers was a petition signed by 400 Latino farm laborers

who were urging a “no” vote. I also talked to people who lead non-UFW

farm worker associations who hotly dispute the notion that Chavez or the

UFW ever represented their views and challenge much of the Chavez

mythology.

According to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board

documents, the UFW has never represented the majority of farm workers in

California. Even at its peak in the l970s, most observers believe the

UFW represented around 5 percent of the state’s farm workforce. A study

of UFW’s membership by Rob Roy of the Ventura County Agriculture

Association concluded that UFW’s present membership is less than one

half of one percent of California’s 900,000 farm workers. CALRB

documents show an unprecedented 48 decertifications of the UFW since

l978 by farm workers voting to disassociate themselves from Chavez’s

union. That is why Chavez’s much publicized marches and protests over

the last two decades were always dominated by professional activists and

liberal students from the cities, not farm workers.

Why the mass exodus from UFW? Simple. The UFW has a long history of

intimidation of farm laborers, violence toward undocumented workers and

a boycott strategy based upon a pesticide hoax that cost thousands of

farm workers their jobs.

As Gloria Campos of the Strawberry Workers and Farmers Alliance

stated, “They rely on college students and other unions to demonstrate

and carry their message for them. We the workers from the strawberry

fields tell our own story and reject their attack. The UFW is devious

and deceitful. … The UFW lies and encourages others to lie. The UFW

promotes boycotts which could eliminate our jobs.”

The petition sent to me by 400 farm workers made the same point: “We

are farm workers. We are of Mexican heritage. We are now Americans and

Californians. We are taxpayers. … Cesar Chavez may have accomplished

some good things for some people but he is no hero for us.”

People seem to forget that Latino farm workers organized anti-Chavez

rallies in the l960s that numbered in the thousands. They were

protesting UFW’s strategy of boycotting grapes based on the claim that

the pesticides used were dangerous to the farm workers’ health and

caused cancer in their children. This was the issue which first brought

Chavez to national prominence. However, while it was a clever media

ploy, it was a hoax that cost many farm workers their jobs.

Interestingly, as soon as the targeted grape grower signed a UFW

contract, the health concerns mysteriously disappeared. The UFW knew it

was a lie all along. Indeed, the California Environmental Protection

Agency conducted extensive tests and “found most table grapes from the

fields have no chemical residues. Residues on the rest were well within

allowable ranges. …”

Studies by the University of California and the United States

Department of Health and Human Services made similar conclusions. As to

the UFW charge that such pesticides were causing cancer in children,

that turned out to be a hoax as well. The California Department of

Health Services, Environmental Epidemiology and Toxicology Branch,

released a study that concluded, “the overall rate of childhood cancer

for the time period l980-l988 in the Four County Study area is not

unusual compared to rates elsewhere in California or the United States

… rates for children living in agricultural areas are not elevated.”

But the boycotts caught the fancy of a sympathetic Hollywood, and

soon union activists nationwide were initiating pressure campaigns

targeted at stores to stop carrying grapes. The real target, of course,

was growers who refused to sign contracts with the UFW. Many growers

lost business and laid off workers. Some eventually caved in under the

pressure.

But UFW’s tactics often went beyond pressure tactics. A search of

major newspaper archives from the ’60s and ’70s involving the UFW make

it clear that the UFW was a teamster type of union which did not

hesitate to use thuggery to achieve its ends. Even the declassified FBI

files on Chavez — a few thousand pages — reveal numerous incidents of

violence directed against both growers and farm workers reluctant to

vote for a UFW contract. The FBI files and press accounts describe

beatings, overturned cars, throwing Molotov cocktails, torching fields,

and other such tactics.

More disturbing was how the UFW treated women and undocumented

Mexican workers who threatened potential UFW farm jobs. In l997, forty

female UFW members filed a lawsuit against the union due to its apparent

practice of urging female members to use sex as a recruiting tool.

However, by far the darkest side of the UFW is its treatment of

undocumented workers. In the mid l980s, Chavez’s brother, Manual, headed

up an effort to attack illegal workers crossing the border in Arizona.

As reported by the Village Voice, UFW thugs manned the border area —

UFW called it “the Wet Line” — and as former Yuma County sheriff Travis

Yancey stated, “they’d catch any ‘wet’ coming through and beat the hell

out of them.” Former UFW staff member Gus Gutierrez said that Manual’s

goons “just went apes— … they just went wild.”

According to the Village Voice, “the UFW conducted a campaign of

random terror against anyone hapless enough to fall into its net.

Gutierrez later talked to officials on the Mexican side and had tales to

turn his stomach: rapes and castration, broomsticks with nails shoved up

people’s anuses.” Some workers ended up missing never to be found. When

alarmed UFW organizer Lupe Sanchez led a delegation to meet with Chavez

to inform him about the violence, he told them, “Manual has my

blessing.” Despite the liberal mythology that Chavez and the UFW helped

undocumented workers get their start, they not only beat them but even

held rallies outside INS offices around the country demanding crackdowns

on illegal aliens! And yet the liberals love Chavez. Go figure.

But this should not come as a surprise to anyone who knows Chavez

well. Chavez’s guru is not Gandhi, but rather Saul Alinsky, whose book,

“Rules for Radicals,” make it clear that violence is a tactic that can

be used to achieve your purposes. Chavez worked for Alinsky from l952 to

l962. In the 1970s Chavez became a follower of a group called Synanon,

long thought by observers to be a cult that had on occasion used

violence and intimidation to silence its enemies. The Village Voice

relates that when Synanon’s leader, Charles Dederich, was convicted of

conspiracy to murder an attorney by having a rattlesnake stuffed in his

mailbox, Chavez publicly supported Dederich. When Chavez started to

introduce some of Synanon’s mind control techniques to the high command

of UFW, scores of its brightest staff members resigned in protest.

Advertisement – story continues below

Ads by Revcontent

Federal Program Will Pay Off Your Home If You Live In California

Mortgage Benefits

There are other reasons why Chavez should not be honored with a

holiday. It is forgotten that Chavez masterminded the bilking of

hundreds of thousands in both federal and state tax dollars. He would

apply for grants using warm and fuzzy language about helping workers but

use the funds instead for other purposes. It became so blatant that the

UFW was audited by the General Accounting Office in l980 and found to be

in massive violation of Federal guidelines.

The question is, why would the Legislature honor a man with a history

of cult involvement, misuse of government funds, and violence toward

migrant workers and growers? Simple. It’s political. The UFW was one of

the biggest campaign contributors to the Democrats throughout the l970s.

Many of the California’s leading Latino politicians got their start in

politics with assistance from the UFW.

While that may be real sweet, that is not a reason to honor Chavez

with a state holiday. One should also be worried about the second half

of the bill which requires that the “curricula of every school …

include instruction on Cesar Chavez and the history of the farm labor

movement in the United States. …” Such a curriculum has already been

produced by the UFW for use in our schools and it is replete with

fabrications, distortions and outright lies about pesticides, the farm

industry, the condition of farm workers, the UFW and the life of Cesar

Chavez. Our children already get enough misinformation in our schools as

it is. Now they will get to learn how to hate farmers. I wonder if our

recently passed “hate crimes” legislation can be applied to the UFW?