“Ballot Harvesting” Added Over 250,000 Votes in Orange County – Flipping Four Seats Blue

by Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit, 12/2/18

The Democrats in California quietly passed legislature in 2016 allowing ballot harvesting .

Very few people took notice when far left Governor Jerry Brown signed the changes in AB1921 into law two years ago.

As a result, California lost 7 of its 14 Republican House seats this election cycle.

Ballot harvesting is illegal in most states. In Texas, New York and Pennsylvania they arrest people for ballot harvesting.

Orange County, traditionally a conservative enclave in Southern California turned all blue after Democrats found hundreds of thousands of votes post election day.

Republicans such as Mimi Walters, Dana Rohrabacher and Young Kim were all ahead election night only to lose their races after late ballots were counted.

The amount of mail-in ballots counted in Orange County were unprecedented – a whopping 250,000 ballots were produced in OC as a result of the new “ballot harvesting” law.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported :

In Orange County alone, where every House seat went Democratic, “the number of Election Day vote-by-mail dropoffs was unprecedented — over 250,000,” Fred Whitaker, chairman of the county Republican Party, said in a note to supporters. “This is a direct result of ballot harvesting allowed under California law for the first time. That directly caused the switch from being ahead on election night to losing two weeks later.”

The voting system in California is so bad that a Democrat in California’s 21st district who was down by 6.4% on election night ended up winning three weeks later.

The Democrats don’t even hide their blatant voter fraud anymore – they just pass laws to make election fixing legal and the Republican party just sits back and allows it.

Even Paul Ryan, the RINO of all RINOs questioned the suspicious results in California .

If conservatives don’t fight back, the left will implement “ballot harvesting” laws across the country and steal every election going forward.

Watch more on “ballot harvesting” here: