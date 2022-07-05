Ballot Measure for November, 2022 Election

By

Keep this report on the Statewide November ballot. The Legislature still have the right till sometime in August to add measures to the ballot. These measures will be more discussed and debated than the statewide Constitutional races.

BALLOT BREAKDOWN:

Tens of millions of dollars and signatures later, the November ballot initiative slate is set. You can always check out and bookmark our handy ballot tracker, but here’s a quick rundown:

Proposition One: The Legislature’s constitutional amendment inscribing abortion rights at the heart of California law. A budget bill bestowed the ballot-leading Prop One designation.

Proposition 26: Native American tribes’ measure allowing sports betting on tribal land. This is one part of a gambling standoff that will likely shatter spending records, along with Prop 27. Card rooms, Tribes’ perennial nemeses, just added $3.2 million more to defeat this measure.

Proposition 27: Platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings are spending big for the right to oversee online sports wagering, directing some of the proceeds to combating homelessness. With a couple of exceptions, tribes are going all-out to defeat what they perceive as an existential threat.

Proposition 28: Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has spent $3.8 million so far to direct general fund dollars to arts and music programming in schools.

Proposition 29: It’s an election year, which means voting on kidney dialysis. For the third time, SEIU-UHW is looking to regulate dialysis companies. DaVita and Fresenius won the first two rounds.

Proposition 30: Environmentalists and Lyft teamed up — with Lyft providing most of the money — to fund zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and (to a lesser extent) wildfire prevention by raising rich people’s income taxes.

Proposition 31: The tobacco industry’s referendum to dissolve a law banning flavored tobacco. R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris have already contributed $27 million to protect their bottom lines. Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg is spending to defend the law.